5 Unforgettable Travel Destinations For People With Sun-Sensitive Skin

If baking on beaches and topping up the tan are not your idea of the perfect holiday, then don't worry — you're not alone. While the sun-loving crowds flock to warm and wonderful destinations in Asia to escape winter weather, or seek out the European capital cities that receive the most sun year-round, there are plenty of folks who prefer cloudy skies to blue ones, and darkness to endless vitamin D.

This guide is for them. It's the product of research across a whole string of forum posts and Reddit threads, combined with over a decade of global travel knowledge from yours truly. (You'll find more information on our methodology at the end.) Its aim? To offer up a handful of destinations that are not only unforgettable but generally considered a good bet for anyone with sun-sensitive skin.

Of course, trip planning is key here — travel outside of the peak summer might be required to dodge sunshine in even the places listed below. What's more, weather is an unpredictable beast, so you can never guarantee a total escape from the rays. However, these destinations come recommended by past travelers and tend to enjoy milder climates that mean less sunshine compared to the sunniest parts of the globe.