Just An Hour From Boulder Is Colorado's Scenic Lake Escape With Camping, Fishing, And Idyllic Hikes
If you're sitting at an office desk, but craving the fresh mountain air, there is a group of mountain lakes and ponds in Colorado calling your name. You can spend your vacation time reveling in hiking, fishing, and camping, surrounded by stunning forests and natural outdoor beauty. The Rainbow Lakes, high in the mountains near Nederland, Colorado, are inside the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area, with the Rainbow Lakes Campground right next door. If you're going for the day, there is a short and easy hike that is family and dog-friendly, according to AllTrails, as well as a longer one for more seasoned hikers. The best part is that it's just an hour drive from Boulder.
Whether you're doing a day hike or staying at the campground, you can try your hand at fishing in the Rainbow Lakes. In fact, AllTrails lists the Rainbow Lakes Trail as one of the best fishing trails in the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area. One Redditor on an r/coloradohikers thread mentions catching a brook trout. Another says they hooked golden, brook, brown, and rainbow trout. Make sure you have a current Colorado fishing license, which you can get on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website. Before your hiking, fishing, or camping experience, pick up supplies in the nearby town of Nederland, at places like the Mountain Man Outdoor Store, which has new and used gear. You can also hit up The Market at Nederland for groceries.
Camping near Colorado's Rainbow Lakes
If you want to stay overnight in this idyllic part of the Colorado wilderness, you can do so at Rainbow Lakes Campground. There are 18 sites, and they're first-come, first-served. Each site has a 14' x 16' tent pad, and you can also bring a small trailer. Most sites can host up to eight people, though site #8 is large enough for 15. The campground is seasonal, and opens mid-June, staying open until mid-September.
The fee station is on the east side of the campground near the toilets. There is information at the trailhead about the area and what to watch out for. The road into the campsite (and the Rainbow Lakes Trail) is pretty rough, and a 4WD, high-clearance vehicle is recommended. This campground is a rustic one, with no drinking water access, so bring enough with you for all your needs. There are no showers, electricity, hook-ups, or dump stations. However, they do have picnic tables, vault toilets, trash services, and fire grates. You can bring your pup along with you, as long as they're on a leash.
There are, however, moose and bears in the area. Make sure you know what to do if you see a bear while camping or hiking. Each site has a bear locker, which you should use for any food or scented items. Additionally, this campsite sits at 10,000 feet above sea level, so be aware of what to do to help stop altitude sickness, or help prevent it by ascending gradually. It's also a good idea to check with your doctor first if you have any pre-existing medical conditions.
Hiking around the Rainbow Lakes
There are two main trails that go through the Rainbow Lakes area in Colorado. The easier one is the Rainbow Lakes Trail. The route is 2.7 miles out-and-back, with a 341-foot elevation gain. You'll also need an Indian Peaks Wilderness permit, though day hike permits are free. AllTrails considers this an easy route that starts from the Rainbow Lakes Campground and takes you past several of the lakes.
There is a creek crossing, so you may want to consider waterproof hiking boots. Like the campground, this hike is over 10,000 feet above sea level. It's a popular trail, so you likely won't be alone. However, it is listed as an avalanche zone, so check the conditions before you go. The road in is closed from winter through June 1st, so keep that in mind while planning your outdoor adventure.
The other trail in the area is the Arapaho Glacier Trail, which you can get to from the Rainbow Lakes Trailhead. It takes you to the South Arapaho Peak, snaking in and out of the Indian Peaks Wilderness. The route is 13.4 miles, with a 3,641-foot elevation gain, and is considered hard. Some reviewers on AllTrails recommend bringing hiking poles. There are strong winds to be aware of as well. This hike is best left to those with experience. Finally, whichever hike you take, make sure you let someone know where you're going to be, and check out this last-minute safety hack that could save your life.