Just An Hour From Boulder Is Colorado's Scenic Lake Escape With Camping, Fishing, And Idyllic Hikes

If you want to stay overnight in this idyllic part of the Colorado wilderness, you can do so at Rainbow Lakes Campground. There are 18 sites, and they're first-come, first-served. Each site has a 14' x 16' tent pad, and you can also bring a small trailer. Most sites can host up to eight people, though site #8 is large enough for 15. The campground is seasonal, and opens mid-June, staying open until mid-September.

The fee station is on the east side of the campground near the toilets. There is information at the trailhead about the area and what to watch out for. The road into the campsite (and the Rainbow Lakes Trail) is pretty rough, and a 4WD, high-clearance vehicle is recommended. This campground is a rustic one, with no drinking water access, so bring enough with you for all your needs. There are no showers, electricity, hook-ups, or dump stations. However, they do have picnic tables, vault toilets, trash services, and fire grates. You can bring your pup along with you, as long as they're on a leash.

There are, however, moose and bears in the area. Make sure you know what to do if you see a bear while camping or hiking. Each site has a bear locker, which you should use for any food or scented items. Additionally, this campsite sits at 10,000 feet above sea level, so be aware of what to do to help stop altitude sickness, or help prevent it by ascending gradually. It's also a good idea to check with your doctor first if you have any pre-existing medical conditions.