Pennsylvania Will Start Ticketing Drivers For A New Law Travelers Should Be Aware Of In 2026
If you're planning a summer road trip through the U.S. this year, take note: texting while driving is prohibited in Pennsylvania. It's now illegal to use a hand-held device while operating a vehicle in the Keystone State — and starting in June 2026, law enforcement will start ticketing drivers who break the rule.
The safety guideline isn't new: Pennsylvania's governor, Josh Shapiro, signed Senate Bill 37, which prohibits the use of hand-held cell phones while driving, on June 5, 2024. The associated law (also referred to as "Paul Miller's Law" after a Pennsylvania man who was killed in 2010 by a tractor-trailer driver who was using a cell phone) went into effect exactly one year later. Since then, enforcement has been minimal: the law has been in a year-long "warning period," meaning that officials have only issued written warnings for violators of the rule. Now, from June 6 onwards, police will have the authority to give out citations to anyone they catch texting or holding a phone while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle.
It's part of the state's effort to combat "distracted driving": according to data collected by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there were nearly 10,000 car crashes involving a distracted driver in 2024, and those incidents resulted in more than 6,000 injuries and 49 fatalities. "It's important that drivers remember that the cell phone has become the most consistent, repetitive, and lengthy distraction behind the driver's wheel, causing significant public safety concerns," said Senator Rosemary Brown, who sponsored the bill. "This law will change behaviors and save lives."
Tickets for texting while driving
The law applies to Pennsylvania residents and non-residents alike, but Pennsylvanians are more likely than outsiders to have heard information about it on the news. So what do travelers need to know about the law, and what steps can they take to avoid getting fined? First, know how the law defines the use of an interactive mobile device. According to the state's official language, if you use at least one hand to hold or support a mobile device, or if you dial or answer a call by pressing more than a single button, you're breaking the law.
The law also stipulates that hand-held cell phone use is prohibited even while traffic is stopped. Just touching your phone at a red light can get you a ticket in Pennsylvania (and several other states), though a few exceptions apply in an emergency. (An interactive mobile device may be used by a driver "to communicate with a law enforcement official or other emergency services to prevent injury to persons or property," per the documentation.) Fines will be issued in the amount of $50, according to Title 75.
If you're driving in Pennsylvania, the state has a few recommendations. If you need to send (or receive) an important text message, find a safe place to pull over before touching your phone. Consider making a passenger your "designated texter" if you need to be in communication with others during your car ride. Try silencing notifications so that you're not tempted to reach for your mobile device, and if you don't need it for navigation, put your phone inside your bag or in the glove compartment. After all, focusing on your GPS more than the road is one of the reckless mistakes to avoid during your next road trip. Still thinking about where to go this summer? Check out the most stunning and storied routes for a perfect U.S. road trip.