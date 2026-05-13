Pennsylvania Will Start Ticketing Drivers For A New Law Travelers Should Be Aware Of In 2026

The law applies to Pennsylvania residents and non-residents alike, but Pennsylvanians are more likely than outsiders to have heard information about it on the news. So what do travelers need to know about the law, and what steps can they take to avoid getting fined? First, know how the law defines the use of an interactive mobile device. According to the state's official language, if you use at least one hand to hold or support a mobile device, or if you dial or answer a call by pressing more than a single button, you're breaking the law.

The law also stipulates that hand-held cell phone use is prohibited even while traffic is stopped. Just touching your phone at a red light can get you a ticket in Pennsylvania (and several other states), though a few exceptions apply in an emergency. (An interactive mobile device may be used by a driver "to communicate with a law enforcement official or other emergency services to prevent injury to persons or property," per the documentation.) Fines will be issued in the amount of $50, according to Title 75.

If you're driving in Pennsylvania, the state has a few recommendations. If you need to send (or receive) an important text message, find a safe place to pull over before touching your phone. Consider making a passenger your "designated texter" if you need to be in communication with others during your car ride. Try silencing notifications so that you're not tempted to reach for your mobile device, and if you don't need it for navigation, put your phone inside your bag or in the glove compartment. After all, focusing on your GPS more than the road is one of the reckless mistakes to avoid during your next road trip. Still thinking about where to go this summer? Check out the most stunning and storied routes for a perfect U.S. road trip.