Charlotte University Neighborhood Has Cool North Carolina College Town Vibes And Affordable Eateries

University City is an up-and-coming neighborhood located about 11 miles from Uptown Charlotte and is home to the University of North Carolina, the second-largest university in the state. It boasts the second-largest business district in the city, with over 20 Fortune 500 companies. Despite its corporate ties, it's quickly becoming a hip area with youthful vibes, fueled by students and nearby outdoor attractions.

During the day, visit the nearby outdoor areas, including a 10-acre botanical garden with an impressive greenhouse and a network of trails. At lunchtime and after work or school, the crowds move to lakeside casual dining restaurants that offer tasty and affordable options, with a wide range of cuisines. Add year-round events into the mix, like Wine Fest, and it's finally getting the recognition it deserves.

Getting here is a breeze. Fly into Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which is located about 15 miles southwest of University City. From the airport, many people use rideshare apps and taxis for the fastest way into the central neighborhoods. While you're downtown, you might as well check out Wesley Heights, one of Charlotte's most walkable neighborhoods, full of restaurants, nightlife, and greenway hikes. From there, catch the LYNX Blue Line light rail that connects the city center directly to the neighborhood, in about 20 minutes, with further stops near the university at the end of the route.