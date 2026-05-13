Charlotte University Neighborhood Has Cool North Carolina College Town Vibes And Affordable Eateries
University City is an up-and-coming neighborhood located about 11 miles from Uptown Charlotte and is home to the University of North Carolina, the second-largest university in the state. It boasts the second-largest business district in the city, with over 20 Fortune 500 companies. Despite its corporate ties, it's quickly becoming a hip area with youthful vibes, fueled by students and nearby outdoor attractions.
During the day, visit the nearby outdoor areas, including a 10-acre botanical garden with an impressive greenhouse and a network of trails. At lunchtime and after work or school, the crowds move to lakeside casual dining restaurants that offer tasty and affordable options, with a wide range of cuisines. Add year-round events into the mix, like Wine Fest, and it's finally getting the recognition it deserves.
Getting here is a breeze. Fly into Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which is located about 15 miles southwest of University City. From the airport, many people use rideshare apps and taxis for the fastest way into the central neighborhoods. While you're downtown, you might as well check out Wesley Heights, one of Charlotte's most walkable neighborhoods, full of restaurants, nightlife, and greenway hikes. From there, catch the LYNX Blue Line light rail that connects the city center directly to the neighborhood, in about 20 minutes, with further stops near the university at the end of the route.
Experience the great outdoors, trails, and attend diverse events
Surrounded by many companies and corporations, University City still has a university vibe, since it's so close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and its student scene. A great place to explore the campus is to hop over to the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens. It's free and open year-round. One of the most impressive attractions is the McMillan Greenhouse. It houses Titan Arum plants, known as corpse flowers, which make a horrid stench when they bloom once a decade. The garden is over ten acres and also features carnivorous plants, succulents, and native plants from the region on the Carolina Garden Trail. For more trails, head to the Booty Loop Trail, a well-known local favorite that is wildly scenic.
Another outdoor place is the Mallard Creek Greenway, which starts in the neighborhood and connects to Clarks Creek Greenway. Located just 5 miles from the businesses at University Executive Center, you can also check out the Reedy Creek Nature Reserve, which is over 1,000 acres. Along with the educational Reedy Creek Nature Center, the area also has five trails that vary from easy to moderate, lakes where you can fish, a disc golf course, and free programs throughout the year for people of all ages.
The neighborhood is also home to a variety of events, from a farmer's market, the Juneteenth Art Fest, a music and performance festival called BOOM, and holiday events like the lighting of the University City Christmas tree. Surrounding the Shoppes at University Place, one of the most popular events for the adult crowd is the University City Wine Fest. With a general admission ticket, for four hours you sample wines from over 20 wineries, as well as sip on a selection of cocktails and beers.
Enjoy delicious cheap eats at University Place
For affordable meals and quick eats on-the-go, head to Shoppes at University Place, an open-air shopping center surrounded by a boardwalk and a lake. It's lined with reasonably priced restaurants like Sol'Delish, a soul-food spot, Zapata's, a highly-rated authentic Mexican eatery, Dave's Hot Chicken, and Cava which serves up Mediterranean cuisine. Most feature daily lunch specials and happy hours to entice the college crowd. There's even a wine bar called the Wine Vault that has a tasting event held on Wednesday night where you can sample six wines for $5.00.
A local favorite for both its ambiance and food is Boardwalk Billy's Raw Bar and Ribs. The casual restaurant features outdoor seating and is a great place to hang out and sample their seafood and barbecue options. Can't make up your mind on what to order? Order the Whole Damn Smoker, which lives up to its menu name. Split the cost with friends because at $40 USD, it includes most of their most popular signature dishes. It includes a hearty portion of smoked wings, tender pulled pork and chopped brisket, jalapeño cheese sausage, and a slow-smoked third rack of ribs. Plus, it comes with your choice of two sides of classics like coleslaw and hush puppies, so it's a steal.
Yelp user Babu K. gave the restaurant five stars: "Boardwalk Billy's is my go-to place for a great hamburger, great ale, and ambience, at reasonable prices. I always order my hamburger medium/rare, and it's always done perfectly.... They are located on a lake, which is lite [sic] up at night," Babu K. said. For a fun after-dinner activity, try Charlotte's only paddle boat rental spot at U-City Boats. Plus for more food options, these are Charlotte's must-try restaurants, according to Top Chef's judges.