Puerto Rico's Oldest Reservoir Is A Secluded Caribbean Getaway For Fishing, Lush Forests, And Peaceful Vibes

While most visitors to Puerto Rico head straight to its stunning coast and glistening beaches, there are also plenty of off the radar adventures to be had. If a secluded paradise is what you're seeking, venture inland and you'll discover lush forests and tranquil waters — all with less tourists. At Lago Carite (Carite Lake), you can enjoy peaceful outdoor recreation and relaxation at Puerto Rico's oldest reservoir, surrounded by stunning green landscapes.

Lago Carite was built in 1913 by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to harness hydroelectric power, and while it functions as a water supply for the island nation, it has long drawn visitors seeking a serene Caribbean escape within Puerto Rico's Guayama region. On the water, you can enjoy a peaceful paddle or cast a line to reel in the yellow and black speckled butterfly peacock bass. Located within the 6,000-acre Carite State Forest, you can also embark on a challenging hike through the dense jungle or drive to enchanting mountain pools.

What makes the area so peaceful is the fact that there isn't much surrounding Lago Carite (some even say it can feel like a ghost town). But that's the whole point of a secluded getaway, and you can book nearby villas and cottages hidden in the forest, some even overlooking the lake. The lake is about a 30-minute drive north of the city of Guyama on the Caribbean coast, where you'll find accommodations and restaurants. It's just over an hour drive south of the capital, San Juan. You'll need a car to properly explore this quiet, less crowded part of Puerto Rico.