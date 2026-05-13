Puerto Rico's Oldest Reservoir Is A Secluded Caribbean Getaway For Fishing, Lush Forests, And Peaceful Vibes
While most visitors to Puerto Rico head straight to its stunning coast and glistening beaches, there are also plenty of off the radar adventures to be had. If a secluded paradise is what you're seeking, venture inland and you'll discover lush forests and tranquil waters — all with less tourists. At Lago Carite (Carite Lake), you can enjoy peaceful outdoor recreation and relaxation at Puerto Rico's oldest reservoir, surrounded by stunning green landscapes.
Lago Carite was built in 1913 by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to harness hydroelectric power, and while it functions as a water supply for the island nation, it has long drawn visitors seeking a serene Caribbean escape within Puerto Rico's Guayama region. On the water, you can enjoy a peaceful paddle or cast a line to reel in the yellow and black speckled butterfly peacock bass. Located within the 6,000-acre Carite State Forest, you can also embark on a challenging hike through the dense jungle or drive to enchanting mountain pools.
What makes the area so peaceful is the fact that there isn't much surrounding Lago Carite (some even say it can feel like a ghost town). But that's the whole point of a secluded getaway, and you can book nearby villas and cottages hidden in the forest, some even overlooking the lake. The lake is about a 30-minute drive north of the city of Guyama on the Caribbean coast, where you'll find accommodations and restaurants. It's just over an hour drive south of the capital, San Juan. You'll need a car to properly explore this quiet, less crowded part of Puerto Rico.
Cast a line while staying at Lago Carite
Anglers who are seeking a more local experience should pack their bags for a fishing trip to Lago Carite. Since the reservoir is an artificial lake, it has been stocked with nonnative, freshwater species, including largemouth bass, bluegill, and the strikingly beautiful butterfly peacock bass. One Google reviewer says, "Nice lake to go fishing and wandering for a day ... Usually you'd see families around and people fishing in their small personal boats. It is quiet for the most part."
Fishing restrictions are stricter for commercial and deep-sea fishing, but recreational fishing still requires a permit when not on federal land or joining a charter outing. So it's recommended to obtain a license from one of the seven Department of Natural Resources offices in Puerto Rico. At Lago Carite, you'll be strapped for facilities, so serious anglers will want to pack their favorite fishing gear or pick some up while in San Juan — just make sure to check out the unwritten rules to know before visiting San Juan.
For extended fishing trips, consider a vacation rental on the lake from sites like Airbnb or Vrbo. Lakefront options range from rustic treehouses and cabins to modern tiny homes and cottages, many of which have paths or docks to launch your vessel. One guest favorite with 4.97 stars on Airbnb is "Lakefront Paradise." Pictured here, it's a private cabin on 18 acres, set on a swath of land jutting into the lake that comes complete with a kayak and launch. While there aren't any boat rental operators online, some stays have the option for renting or borrowing kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards.
Explore the Carite Forest's lush greenery
Once you've had enough of Lago Carite's blue waters, set out to explore the verdant foliage within Carite State Forest. Aside from the lake, the forest's other main attraction is the Charco Azul (or Blue Pond). The Charco Azul Trail is a moderately challenging hike, just under a mile out-and-back. After parking on the side of the road, take a quiet stroll through the subtropical forest, following a small river that culminates in a hidden turquoise swimming hole. The trailhead is about a 30-minute drive from Lago Carite. While Charco Azul is the best-known attraction in the Carite State Forest, you'll find plenty of opportunities to pull over and embark on short trails throughout the forest. Charco El Survivor is another idyllic swimming area with a lot of space to lounge on the giant rocks lining the rushing water.
There are plenty of areas to explore in Carite State Forest, and at Charco Azul you'll even find a picnic area. However, the subtropical environment can receive a lot of rain, so it's important to check the forecast before embarking on any hikes. December is an especially wet month, while drier seasons run from January through April and June to August. The best time of the year to visit San Juan is December through April, so a spring trip would be perfect to see Puerto Rico's capital and its oldest reservoir. If you want to continue exploring off the beaten path destinations, head to the breathtaking, tourist-free beach town of Manuabo, about an hour away from Lago Carite.