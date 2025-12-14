5 Unwritten Rules Tourists Should Know Before Visiting San Juan
San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a stunning oceanside destination known for its surfable beaches, delicious cuisine, and a luscious ecosystem that attracts millions of domestic and international tourists year-round, according to Tourism Analytics. But while San Juan is undeniably a bucket-list vacation destination, there are many people who call this stunning city home. If you're going to book a spring break flight to this breathtaking destination, it is important to keep these people in mind, as you don't want to be that ignorant tourist who makes all the locals cringe.
Because Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, not much differs in terms of the laws and general customs we're used to in the States; however, San Juan certainly emanates its own unique cultural identity. Both visitors and locals have taken to the internet to share what they consider the most important etiquette rules to follow when visiting San Juan as a tourist, which we've researched and compiled into the following list. Keeping these tips in mind will not only help you avoid an unintentional faux pas but also ensure your San Juan vacation is a success.
To conduct our research, we began by looking at Reddit forums and blog posts that discussed San Juan etiquette with suggestions from both locals and tourists who had visited the city in the past. Each "unwritten rule" was selected from the most frequently mentioned tips and considerations, with information from locals and residents prioritized over that from tourists. Each rule was then researched and expanded with more detail, drawing on travel websites, blogs, and advice forums.
Embrace Puerto Rican culture
If you're planning a trip to the rum capital of the world, you're going to want to brush up on the island's primary language: Spanish. While about half of the population can speak both English and Spanish, especially in larger tourist areas like San Juan, don't be that American tourist who visits without knowing a lick of the local language. You don't need to be fluent, but knowing some common greetings and phrases will certainly be appreciated.
Greet locals with a "buenos días" (good day) or "buenas noches" (good night). Use your manners by saying "por favor" (please) and "gracias" (thank you) anytime you receive or ask for help. Even if you have to transition to English in the end, locals will appreciate that you made the effort to learn basic Spanish phrases.
In addition to being familiar with the local dialect, go out of your way to direct your wallet towards local businesses. Try to avoid chain hotels and restaurants, and instead stay at an independently owned boutique hotel or eat at a restaurant that uses locally sourced ingredients. This is a great way to support the actual local economy and immerse yourself in the culture. After all, you're not visiting San Juan to go to McDonald's, are you?
Respect the environment
One of the best parts of San Juan — and Puerto Rico as a whole — is the stunning landscape that covers the island. Thick, green vegetation, towering waterfalls spilling into serene swimming holes, and steep cliffsides overlooking the turquoise Caribbean Sea. In addition to the gorgeous sights of Puerto Rico's natural beauty, hundreds of unique species live within the trees and waters of the island. In order to fully enjoy the stunning scenery, you should also prioritize the preservation of the land. As Reddit user u/B0BtheB0B wrote, "Respecting PR's natural resources is very important, clean up after yourself, clean up after others, don't damage plants, or harass wildlife."
Puerto Ricans are particularly protective of the coquí, a small tree frog responsible for the tinkling chirping chorus you may hear when falling asleep. As documented by blogger Lola Rosario, some tourists have caused quite the stir by cruelly claiming to use pesticides on coquís to silence their chirping. This wounded many Puerto Ricans in the comments on the now-deleted Reddit post where the claims originated, as chirping coquís are, for many, essential reminders of home. Bottom line: Visiting new places is about respecting and embracing what the destination has to offer, not squashing the pride and joy of the locals who reside there. Pick up your trash, keep the land clean, and let the animals live peacefully in their habitat.
Tip like you would in the U.S.
Americans are familiar with tipping culture, which is pretty much the same in Puerto Rico as in the U.S. However, for those who don't understand U.S. tipping standards, here's a quick rundown. Be sure to have plenty of cash on hand to tip tour guides, taxi drivers, waitstaff, and any other service providers you encounter along the way. This is the easiest tipping method, according to She Is Wanderlust. For restaurants and bars in San Juan, tipping 15% to 20% of your total bill is expected; for exceptional service, tipping over 20% is generous and appreciated. On the flip side, not tipping at all is considered quite rude.
For taxi drivers, tipping is not required, but giving them 10% of the ride fee is a nice way to say thank you. For bag carriers, tip $1 to $2 per bag; for hotel cleaning staff, leave $2 to $5 per night. If you leave money in the room, be sure to make it obvious that the money was left for staff by putting it with a note so housekeeping won't mistake the cash for lost items, and you can be sure the cleaning staff receives their tips. You'll also want to tip $10 to $15 for any tour guides who show you around San Juan.
Dress appropriately in certain areas
While you'll probably spend a lot of time in your swimsuit while enjoying San Juan's beautiful beaches, be mindful that there is a bit of a dress code when it comes to wandering the city. This is especially true when visiting historical churches like the Catedral de San Juan Bautista or San José Church, where you'll want to dress modestly to respect the congregation. While Puerto Rico is one of the safest Caribbean destinations for LGBTQ+ travelers, the Catholic Church is an important institution on the island. This is why it is advisable to dress appropriately, especially when visiting holy sites.
Even when simply walking around town, make sure you're still relatively covered up. As one San Juan resident, u/antikythera_mekanism, explained on Reddit, "Don't wear a bathing suit in town. People are covered up in town, unlike some beach towns you may visit in the USA." When you stop in at nicer restaurants or casinos, be sure to check whether they have a dress code as well. While most casual restaurants are fine with you wearing a T-shirt and shorts, some restaurants adhere to a strict dress code.
Relax, you're on island time
The last, but maybe most important thing to keep in mind when visiting Puerto Rico is to make sure you don't approach your vacation in a rush. After living in the hustle culture of the mainland, some tourists may be shocked by just how chill life is in San Juan. As one of the city's residents, u/antikythera_mekanism, explained on Reddit, "Be ready to be patient. People don't rush each other here, almost ever. Don't lay on the horn if someone is holding up traffic to chat... that is quite normal and people just wait."
This may be a struggle for type-A travelers, but it may also provide you with a rare opportunity to let loose and go with the flow. Instead of resisting, embrace the kick-back-and-relax energy of San Juan. The resident Redditor continued by advising, "Accept the island culture. Loud music on busy beaches is to be expected. Loud music in town centers is a wonderful part of life here!" Remember, you're on vacation. So take it slow, kick up your feet, and embrace the relaxed vibes.