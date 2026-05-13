Florida's Audubon-Approved Barrier Island Birdwatching Haven Is Just An Hour From Orlando

Beyond its Audubon recognition, Merritt Island NWR is a stop along the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail. The distinction directs travelers to some of the best places to spot birds in their natural habitats across Florida, from the Keys all the way up to the coastal panhandle Point Washington State Forest. You're bound to see some birds any time you visit Merritt Island NWR, though the exact birds you encounter will vary depending on the time of year. Come during spring and fall, and you're likely to see migratory birds, particularly warblers and sparrows. Winter is dominated by waterfowl — with loons, ducks, and mergansers at the fore — while common year-round birds include great blue herons, snowy egrets, and red-tailed hawks.

The NWR is criss-crossed by several trails you can hike along with your binoculars to look out for birds. The trails are, to some extent, organized around specific habitats. There's the roughly half-mile Oak Hammock Trail, for example, which meanders under a canopy of live oaks. Or, you could hike through the low-lying scrub habitat of the 0.89-mile Scrub Ridge Trail, where you might see the Florida scrub-jay, whose population is at risk of becoming endangered.

A popular and well-reviewed option for birdwatching at Merritt Island is the Black Point Wildlife Drive, a 7-mile tour you can do through the refuge by car. It loops near the western side of the island, with a few stops and observation platforms you can get out at along the way. "Stop at sunset and witness a vision both sublime and epic in scale," wrote one Google reviewer. "Stand quietly, watching thousands of wading birds come to roost."