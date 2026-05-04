Between Destin And Panama City Is Florida's Coastal Panhandle State Forest With Hiking And Wildlife

When you need a break from the white sandy beaches and crowded tourist hotspots in the Florida panhandle, head to Point Washington State Forest in Santa Rosa Beach. Here, you can hike the miles of sandy trails and experience some of the best birdwatching and wildlife viewing in the area. Hiding in plain sight between Destin and Panama City, this little-known forest is perfect for nature lovers searching for a laid-back destination that feels far removed from the Emerald Coast, but still close enough to enjoy the coastal perks. Surprisingly, most Floridians (and visitors) have never heard of this quiet woodland, making this destination a true hidden gem in Florida.

You'll find Point Washington State Forest just south of the attractions along Choctawhatchee Bay and close to the beaches on the Gulf. Not only does this 15,000-acre outdoor playground give you easy access to scenic waterways, but it also boasts lush coastal woodlands, and it's a haven for lots of outdoor activities. Locals enjoy scenic drives on the miles of unpaved roads, biking, horseback riding, fishing, camping, and more. Seasonal hunting is also allowed.

For travelers, you'll get to spend a day inside this underrated forest, discovering another (much quieter) side of Florida. Since the forest is within 30 miles of both Destin and Panama City, it's an easy day trip along U.S. Highway 98 that will cost a couple of gallons of gas and a $2 entrance fee. It's an ideal escape for the entire family, including the pup, but keep them on a leash.