Between Destin And Panama City Is Florida's Coastal Panhandle State Forest With Hiking And Wildlife
When you need a break from the white sandy beaches and crowded tourist hotspots in the Florida panhandle, head to Point Washington State Forest in Santa Rosa Beach. Here, you can hike the miles of sandy trails and experience some of the best birdwatching and wildlife viewing in the area. Hiding in plain sight between Destin and Panama City, this little-known forest is perfect for nature lovers searching for a laid-back destination that feels far removed from the Emerald Coast, but still close enough to enjoy the coastal perks. Surprisingly, most Floridians (and visitors) have never heard of this quiet woodland, making this destination a true hidden gem in Florida.
You'll find Point Washington State Forest just south of the attractions along Choctawhatchee Bay and close to the beaches on the Gulf. Not only does this 15,000-acre outdoor playground give you easy access to scenic waterways, but it also boasts lush coastal woodlands, and it's a haven for lots of outdoor activities. Locals enjoy scenic drives on the miles of unpaved roads, biking, horseback riding, fishing, camping, and more. Seasonal hunting is also allowed.
For travelers, you'll get to spend a day inside this underrated forest, discovering another (much quieter) side of Florida. Since the forest is within 30 miles of both Destin and Panama City, it's an easy day trip along U.S. Highway 98 that will cost a couple of gallons of gas and a $2 entrance fee. It's an ideal escape for the entire family, including the pup, but keep them on a leash.
Hike secluded sandhill paths through coastal woodlands at Point Washington State Forest
Located in one of Florida's top Gulf Coast vacation destinations, Point Washington State Forest doesn't have the same oceanfront views that you'll find at the nearby coastal getaway of Camp Helen State Park. However, it offers more than 25 miles of scenic multi-use hiking trails and a tranquil and scenic experience in nature, away from the busy beaches. Since there is a mixture of short, easy routes, as well as longer, more extensive hikes, you can easily choose how to explore this state forest.
Park along County Road 395 and start with the trail system along Eastern Lake Trail. Hikers can choose between the easy 3.5-mile Yellow, the 6-mile Yellow and Red, or the longer 11-mile Yellow, Red, and Orange Loop for a longer trek in nature. Additionally, the entire family can enjoy the easy 1.5-mile 30A Trail that was recently added to the system. It features picnic benches and views of one of the rare coastal dune lakes in the region. Extend your hike on a multi-day adventure by adding the 15-mile Longleaf Greenway Trail, where you can listen to the sounds of ocean waves and songbirds along the way.
Hikers love that there are lots of spur trails with opportunities to explore beyond the established paths. Skip the summer and plan your trip for spring or fall, when the weather is nicer for outdoor exploration. Although this forest is within minutes of the beaches, you'll be off the beaten path, exploring a different side of Florida that even some locals don't get to see.
Experience a wildlife and birdwatching haven at Point Washington State Forest
Point Washington State Forest is a stop on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. Nature lovers can traverse expansive protected land brimming with native flora and fauna. As you meander through the wetland ecosystem, keep your eyes open for Bachman's sparrows, red-shouldered hawks, indigo buntings, and the common yellowthroat warbler, as well as other songbirds. Common species like cardinal, great blue heron, and blue jays are plentiful here.
If you get lucky, you might even glimpse impressive species like the bald eagle that are becoming more visible in this part of Florida. Other wildlife includes gopher tortoises, white-tailed deer, wild hogs, gators, and more. Be sure to bring your camera for this wildlife viewing adventure in Florida — you'll need it!
Point Washington State Forest opens from sunrise to sunset, so there will be lots of time to explore on a day trip from Destin. Even better? Make this an overnight adventure with a stay at Eastern Lake Campground. Your night in this hidden forest in Florida could be a memory you will walk away with. It's not a bad idea to extend your stay by checking out the historic waterfront village of Port Washington, from which the forest was named. After you've seen all the beaches in Florida's Panhandle, a trip to this lesser-known coastal forest will be a well-deserved escape to experience the scenic parts of Florida that remain unseen by many who visit the Sunshine State each year.