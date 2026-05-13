Greece's 'Island Of The Forgotten' Was Abandoned And Transformed Into A Scenic Beauty Filled With History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just off the eastern shore of Crete, Spinalonga is a tiny island tucked in the Gulf of Mirabello that looks like any other bucket-list Greek oasis. The tall fortress walls along the shore and medieval stronghold standing behind them speak to a history of empires long past, while small tour boats coast on calm turquoise water and tie to a small pier. It's a quintessential sun-drenched Greek island, but it has no residents and carries a stranger history than most.

Among Spinalonga's many kingdoms and eras, the darkest decades occurred in the early 20th century, when the island was a leper colony where those afflicted with the disease were banished to live out their days. The disease was always shrouded in stigma, fear, and misunderstanding, and for many years, that's how people looked upon Spinalonga. But a cure was eventually found, and an unexpected and best-selling work of fiction based on the island completely changed the perception.

These days, Spinalonga is uninhabited, but tour boats from a variety of nearby villages stop at the island, allowing visitors to wander the historic streets of the fortress that became an isolated village for castaways. Spinalonga is a great addition to a travel itinerary to the southern Aegean or Crete. It's a remote spot on the eastern side of Crete, so getting there from larger hubs can take some travel. A good move is to make a nearby seaside town like Agios Nikolaos a base for visiting Spinalonga. Agios Nikolaos is only one hour from Heraklion airport (3 hours from the airport at Chania) or is reachable via ferry from Piraeus, a large passenger port just outside of Athens.