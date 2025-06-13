One Of The Oldest Cities In Europe Is A Breathtaking Greek Island Getaway With An Atmospheric Old Town

If you arrive at the Chania port, rather than Crete's more heavily trafficked harbor in Heraklion, expect an overnight ferry journey from Athens of about eight and a half hours. You'll actually disembark in nearby Souda, then take a 15-minute bus or car trip to the historic city, built around the harbor.

Though the majority of the waterfront area was constructed in the 1300s by the Venetians, its influences are far more diverse. From the water, one of the first things you'll see is the striking Mosque of the Janissaries, or Küçük Hasan Pasha Mosque. Built in the 17th century, it's usually filled with art exhibits today. Across the bay, you'll spy the famous lighthouse. It's possible to walk the entire shore, all the way to the Lighthouse of Chania. Though originally built by the Venetians, it's sometimes called the Egyptian Lighthouse because the original version was restored in the mid-1800s by the North African troops who occupied Crete.

After taking in the historic architecture, it's best to return to the other side of the mosque to see what's officially known as Old Town, where the lion's share of sites are concentrated, among them the archaeological museum. On the far-west side, you'll find the Firkas Fortress, built in 1629 by the Turkish military. Contained within its fortified walls, the Maritime Museum of Crete includes displays that explain Chania's seagoing traditions reaching back to the Bronze Age. Don't miss Kastelli Hill, where you can still see the Byzantine ruins built over the original settlement of Kydonia.