Canada's Southernmost Town Is Under An Hour From Detroit With Lake Erie Beaches, Parks, And Local Eats

Detroit, Michigan, has plenty of sites and landmarks that can keep you occupied. However, you could always hit the road and have an adventure across the border in Canada. You don't have to go far either, especially if you opt to visit Kingsville, Ontario. This destination is nestled on Lake Erie and is conveniently located less than an hour from the Motor City (or about 30 miles away). It has the distinction of being Canada's southernmost town, plus it offers sandy shores and green spaces as well as a burgeoning food scene.

Thus, why not leave Detroit's urban sprawl behind for Kingsville? The town is home to Cedar Island Beach, where you can dive into Lake Erie's waters (though you might want to wait until summer, when the water is balmy enough). The site is brimming with shady trees, a grassy area with picnic tables, and a playground for little ones. As a reviewer on Google pointed out, "There's a small marina [behind] the beach and you can watch the sailboats come in and out."

If you prefer a quiet space, reviewers recommend Kingsville Rocky Beach. Although it's small and nestled just off Heritage Road, they say the scenic views of Lake Erie make it worth the stop. Less than 2 miles away is Mettawas Park and Beach, which has a gazebo overlooking the shore, with reviewers describing it as an ideal spot for a walk and picnic. Whether you're looking to swim, splash, or have a relaxing day by the water, there is a beach in Kingsville for you.