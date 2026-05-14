Canada's Southernmost Town Is Under An Hour From Detroit With Lake Erie Beaches, Parks, And Local Eats
Detroit, Michigan, has plenty of sites and landmarks that can keep you occupied. However, you could always hit the road and have an adventure across the border in Canada. You don't have to go far either, especially if you opt to visit Kingsville, Ontario. This destination is nestled on Lake Erie and is conveniently located less than an hour from the Motor City (or about 30 miles away). It has the distinction of being Canada's southernmost town, plus it offers sandy shores and green spaces as well as a burgeoning food scene.
Thus, why not leave Detroit's urban sprawl behind for Kingsville? The town is home to Cedar Island Beach, where you can dive into Lake Erie's waters (though you might want to wait until summer, when the water is balmy enough). The site is brimming with shady trees, a grassy area with picnic tables, and a playground for little ones. As a reviewer on Google pointed out, "There's a small marina [behind] the beach and you can watch the sailboats come in and out."
If you prefer a quiet space, reviewers recommend Kingsville Rocky Beach. Although it's small and nestled just off Heritage Road, they say the scenic views of Lake Erie make it worth the stop. Less than 2 miles away is Mettawas Park and Beach, which has a gazebo overlooking the shore, with reviewers describing it as an ideal spot for a walk and picnic. Whether you're looking to swim, splash, or have a relaxing day by the water, there is a beach in Kingsville for you.
Green spaces and natural beauty in Kingsville, Ontario
Kingsville's beaches are not the only places where you can immerse yourself in the town's natural beauty and its famously mild weather (for reference, highs are typically 60 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer from May to October). There are other recreational areas to add to your itinerary, such as Lakeside Park, ranked as one of the top 5 things to do in Kingsville on Tripadvisor. According to AllTrails users, there is a walking path that circles this greenspace, with highlights including a peace garden with seasonal flora and a picturesque stone bridge. As its name suggests, it offers views of Lake Erie. Other amenities include a playground and parking.
Are you bringing your fur baby along to Kingsville (take note that pups entering Canada from the US may require a rabies vaccination certificate)? They can roam free at Linden Beach Dog Park. While it is not on the water, reviewers say that it provides an enclosed grassy space with designated areas for small and large dogs to play.
Although not technically a public park, the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary deserves a mention, especially if you're a wildlife enthusiast. Founded by the eponymous conservationist in the early 1900s, this free attraction features a viewing pond with geese and other fowl. In fact, guests are welcome to feed these critters with provided food. Likewise, visitors can explore the site's Kennedy Woods Walking Trails and Picnic Area, which is full of flowers and trees. Additionally, Kingsville is only 30 minutes away from Point Pelee, Canada's most biodiverse national park, brimming with wildlife and trails.
Kingsville, Ontario's local culinary delights
Downtown, also referred to as the Kingsville Business Improvement Area (KBIA), is where you'll find many of Kingsville's local eateries. El Diablo is a restaurant with a Day of the Dead-inspired theme that dishes up Mexican fusion. It features a 4.7 rating on Google, where reviewers say the tacos, ranging from barbacoa to the vegetarian-friendly mushroom carnitas, are a must-try.
At The Goose Kitchen + Bar, you can enjoy lunch, dinner, and craft beer in an old brick home (if the weather permits, consider dining on the porch or patio). This popular establishment serves locally sourced fish, soups, and salads, among other things. However, you'll want to start your meal with the artichokes parmesan, with a reviewer writing that this fried appetizer with lemon dill cream is "worth the visit" alone. Outside of downtown, there's Mettawas Station. This top-rated spot offers Italian/Mediterranean fare, such as their famed Train Wreck, a veal sandwich on ciabatta, available on the lunch menu. What makes this place unique is its ambiance; it's housed in a defunct stone train station from 1889, and still retains plenty of its vintage character.
If you need a few days to savor Kingsville's natural beauty and local eats, The Grove Hotel downtown is a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award winner known for its quirky themed rooms. If you prefer a place with a view, Airbnb has a selection of waterfront cottages. (For more Canadian destinations near Detroit, read about Dresden, a charming community with a walkable downtown, history, and tasty eats, and Wallaceburg, the "Glass Town of Canada.")