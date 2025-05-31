Just North Of The US Border, Canada's Most Biodiverse National Park Brims With Wildlife And Trails

Point Pelee National Park in Ontario, Canada may be the second-smallest national park in the country, but it's actually the most biodiverse one. The park is home to almost 400 different bird species and is an essential habitat for Monarch butterflies. It has many beautiful trails traversing distinct ecosystems, including swamp, savannah, marsh, dry forest, and beach landscapes. Point Pelee is definitely a must-stop when traveling in southern Ontario and the East Coast.

Aside from being a haven for wildlife and nature enthusiasts, Point Pelee National Park also offers a wide variety of outdoor activities such as kayaking, camping, and biking. The park hosts regular events, including a spring festival celebrating bird migration, wellness walks, and other guided tours. You'll also be able to take part in nocturnal adventures — much like the dark-sky certified stargazing spots in Utah, Point Pelee is also a designated Dark Sky Preserve.

This Canadian national park is located in southwestern Ontario, roughly 13 minutes outside of Leamington and one hour from the border town of Windsor. The closest U.S. hub to Point Pelee National Park is the affordable, arty city of Detroit, Michigan, located an hour away by car. A fee is required to enter this national park and prices vary depending on the season, but kids aged 17 and younger can enter for free.