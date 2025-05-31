Just North Of The US Border, Canada's Most Biodiverse National Park Brims With Wildlife And Trails
Point Pelee National Park in Ontario, Canada may be the second-smallest national park in the country, but it's actually the most biodiverse one. The park is home to almost 400 different bird species and is an essential habitat for Monarch butterflies. It has many beautiful trails traversing distinct ecosystems, including swamp, savannah, marsh, dry forest, and beach landscapes. Point Pelee is definitely a must-stop when traveling in southern Ontario and the East Coast.
Aside from being a haven for wildlife and nature enthusiasts, Point Pelee National Park also offers a wide variety of outdoor activities such as kayaking, camping, and biking. The park hosts regular events, including a spring festival celebrating bird migration, wellness walks, and other guided tours. You'll also be able to take part in nocturnal adventures — much like the dark-sky certified stargazing spots in Utah, Point Pelee is also a designated Dark Sky Preserve.
This Canadian national park is located in southwestern Ontario, roughly 13 minutes outside of Leamington and one hour from the border town of Windsor. The closest U.S. hub to Point Pelee National Park is the affordable, arty city of Detroit, Michigan, located an hour away by car. A fee is required to enter this national park and prices vary depending on the season, but kids aged 17 and younger can enter for free.
Exploring Point Pelee National Park
Point Pelee National Park is truly a paradise for wildlife lovers, especially when it comes to feathered friends. It's a prime location for migrating birds of all kinds, making it a perfect destination for birdwatching. Point Pelee serves as the ultimate locale for bird and nature photography, however, following the park's guidelines for ethical photography is essential for preserving the wellbeing of wildlife.
Hiking and biking are popular activities at Point Pelee. You will find more than 10 trails stretching through the park. Seven of these are both wheelchair and stroller-friendly, perfect for a gentle, scenic stroll. The trails vary in length, with the longest one taking about two hours to complete. The other four routes are footpaths with more rugged terrain, ideal for immersing yourself in the park's diverse ecosystems.
For green thumbs, the Botham Tree Trail is a great way to explore the park's abundant plant life, either with a guided tour or a self-guided adventure. The trail mainly focuses on the area's Carolinian trees, native to Canada's southernmost tip in Ontario, which is also known as the Carolinian Zone. This particular trail also has the largest number of rare and endangered species in Canada. The park has several cycling trails, however, some are closed during the spring migration season.
Must-do summer activities at Point Pelee National Park
If you're into water sports, Point Pelee offers opportunities for canoeing and kayaking through its scenic marshes and wetlands, either on your own or with a guided tour. The park is perfect for beach days, boasting the longest continuous shoreline in the area. Walk along the smooth white sand of the 12-mile beach and cool off with a dip — just be sure to swim with a buddy and avoid treading near the tip of the peninsula.
The Point Pelee Visitor's Center hosts a variety of wildlife-related events throughout the year, including "The Wonderful World of Bats," a quirky and educational presentation that involves a night walk through the park to learn more about these nocturnal creatures. While it may not boast the same numbers as America's largest urban bat colony in Austin, Texas, Point Pelee has a sizeable population of migrating bats.
Take your adventure to the next level by camping under the stars in this Dark Sky Preserve. Point Pelee National Park has its own campsite, called Camp Henry. The site's accommodations are called "oTENTik" — an unusual yet comfy cross between a camping tent and A-frame cabin. These 24 accommodations can easily lodge six people each and are available year round, including a handful of accessible and pet-friendly rentals.