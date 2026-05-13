Consumer Reports Has Named The No. 1 Portable Solar Panel (And It's Perfect For RVs)
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If you're an RV camper or you're cutting costs by living the RV lifestyle, you know that power can sometimes be a challenge. While you can stay at campgrounds and RV resorts that have an electricity hookup, if you're out on the road or heading off the grid to get in touch with nature, you can run into issues. One thing that you can do to help keep the power flowing, even when you're away from civilization, is to use solar power. Of course, you may not want to install solar panels permanently on your vehicle. You may also be renting, taking away that option altogether. However, Consumer Reports has released its list of the best portable solar panels, and the winner is perfect for RVs: the Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel.
Solar power is a budget-friendly way to keep your RV warm and to power some of the devices you need. This one is 100 watts (though the company has other options as well), and according to RVLiving, that will conservatively give you around 350 watts per day, depending on factors like weather and the angle you have it set at. That, according to the site, can do things like charge your phone for an hour for around 5 watts (which is great for emergencies), or let you use a 360-watt rice cooker for 30 minutes for around 180 watts.
All about the Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel
The Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel has a USB-A and USB-C port, as well as barrel connectors that work with Jackery generators. You can, according to Consumer Reports, use adaptors with it if you have another generator with a different connection. It's portable at 10.3 pounds, and measures 21.7 x 48 inches. It can also be folded to 24 inches with a depth of 1.4 inches so it can be stored easily.
The panels are water-resistant, which is helpful if you get hit with a sudden shower. It's listed on Consumer Reports at $300, but Amazon's price history has it anywhere from around $200 to $300. One reviewer on Amazon says, "I'm very impressed with this solar panel! The connectivity is seamless — it hooks up easily with my existing system and devices without any hassle." Finally, while you're looking at solar solutions for your RV, you can check out the portable and budget-friendly Anker 521 Portable Power Station. It's also worth looking into Costco's dependable solar-powered security camera to keep your belongings safe.