Consumer Reports Has Named The No. 1 Portable Solar Panel (And It's Perfect For RVs)

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If you're an RV camper or you're cutting costs by living the RV lifestyle, you know that power can sometimes be a challenge. While you can stay at campgrounds and RV resorts that have an electricity hookup, if you're out on the road or heading off the grid to get in touch with nature, you can run into issues. One thing that you can do to help keep the power flowing, even when you're away from civilization, is to use solar power. Of course, you may not want to install solar panels permanently on your vehicle. You may also be renting, taking away that option altogether. However, Consumer Reports has released its list of the best portable solar panels, and the winner is perfect for RVs: the Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel.

Solar power is a budget-friendly way to keep your RV warm and to power some of the devices you need. This one is 100 watts (though the company has other options as well), and according to RVLiving, that will conservatively give you around 350 watts per day, depending on factors like weather and the angle you have it set at. That, according to the site, can do things like charge your phone for an hour for around 5 watts (which is great for emergencies), or let you use a 360-watt rice cooker for 30 minutes for around 180 watts.