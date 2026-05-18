South Carolina's Underrated State Park Is A Lakefront Oasis With Scenic Camping, Fishing, And Boating

When you think of South Carolina and its waterfront beauty, the mind immediately jumps to the sandy swaths of beaches and peaceful barrier islands tucked along its 2,876 miles of coastline. As visit-worthy as these seaside destinations may be, you shouldn't ignore the shoreline fun found further inland of the Palmetto State — especially if you're after some peaceful water excursions. Case in point: the 523-acre Chester State Park in South Carolina's Piedmont region.

Chester State Park is a lesser-known reserve that offers 160 acres of a serene lake to splash around or soak up some waterfront views. It has plenty of recreation to get your fill of outdoors — with most activities centered around its scenic loch. From picnic shelters and cozy campgrounds tucked around the lake's edges to a 400-foot-long fishing pier for casting a line and a boat launch area, you can be as active or as relaxed in these peaceful surroundings. "A true hidden gem! I love this park. It's beautiful and well-maintained. Very clean with many sheltered benches/tables and swings," writes one reviewer on Google, where the destination scores a 4.7 from over 900 reviews.

Chester State Park is open year-round from 9 a.m. to sunset, and you'll have to hand over about $3 per person to enter this refuge. The best way to get to the park is to drive from Columbia, which is nearly an hour's drive away. Since the destination is also closer to the South Carolina-North Carolina border, Charlotte is also roughly an hour by road, so you can quickly swap the bustle of city life with the laid-back nature to unwind and reset.