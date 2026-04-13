South Carolina's Largest Lake Is A Serene Escape For Fishing, Boating, And Camping
There are over a dozen major lakes and reservoirs scattered throughout the state of South Carolina, each of which afford opportunities for outdoor recreation. The largest of these, Lake Marion, is no exception in that regard. In fact, South Carolina's largest lake, which is located about an hour's drive southeast of Columbia, is a serene escape for fishing and boating, as well as quick and easy camping retreats.
Although 50,000-acre Lake Murray is known as the "Crown Jewel of South Carolina," Lake Marion is twice that size, covering 110,000 acres. Combined with nearby freshwater Lake Moultrie (the third-largest lake in the state), Marion makes up what is known as the Santee-Cooper Lakes. Although these two large lakes are connected by a canal, visitors will find more than enough to do on Lake Marion alone.
Just the sheer size of Lake Marion equals ample room for boating. Additionally, of the Santee-Cooper reservoir system's two dozen ramps, 16 are scattered around Lake Marion. This affords boaters convenient access to every portion of the lake, whether they are just cruising or enjoying watersports such as waterskiing and wakeboarding. Of course, boaters also have the option of traveling to nearby Lake Moultrie via the diversion canal or sightseeing and bird watching through the acres of flooded cypress trees ringing Lake Marion. To that end, it is important to note that there are countless trees and stumps that can present boating hazards throughout the lake. Boaters are encouraged to utilize navigational devices and keep a close eye out for any obstructions.
Enjoy excellent fishing on Lake Marion
Those same trees and stumps that create boating navigational hazards also serve as vital fish habitats and are a big part of the reason why Lake Marion has a reputation as a world-class fishery. The underwater ecosystem here also features various aquatic vegetation for fish and a number of manufactured fish attractors, including concrete culverts. Fishing around these natural and artificial structures is the best way to target just about every species in the lake. While Lake Marion was originally known for its striped bass fishing, anglers' attention has shifted to include species such as catfish, largemouth bass, and shellcrackers. Crappie, as well as various other panfish species, are also popular.
According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, state-record-breaking catches for both largemouth bass and white perch (white crappie) came from Lake Marion. Additionally, the state record shellcracker was caught from the diversion canal connecting lakes Marion and Moultrie. Among the best ways to target largemouth bass on Lake Marion is using spinnerbaits or weedless lures around standing trees and vegetation. Those same areas will produce crappie on small jigs and live minnows, as well as shellcrackers and other panfish on crickets or worms. Conversely, big catfish are typically caught in deeper holes and channels adjacent to tree-filled areas on cut bait.
Anglers have a number of ways in which they can access the waters of Lake Marion. In addition to the aforementioned boat ramps, kayaks can be launched from shore in several locations. One such location is Santee State Park, which offers canoe and kayak rentals. The park also features a fishing pier and bank fishing access. Plus, within Santee National Wildlife Refuge, there is both shore access and boat ramps.
Discover Lake Marion's best spots for camping
Numerous campgrounds dot the shoreline around Lake Marion. Various site and rental options are available in these areas, too. The region's overall moderate weather typically makes for comfortable camping year-round, regardless of the type of accommodations. However, during the winter months, temperatures can hover around or even drop below freezing. So, even though some prefer that time of year (as it is less crowded), if you are overnighting outdoors here from December through February, be sure you are prepared for winter camping conditions.
One popular camping option around Lake Marion is Santee State Park, which actually has two campgrounds — Cypress View and Lakeshore. Cypress View Campground has 50 sites, while there are 108 in the Lakeshore Campground. All of the sites in these two campgrounds have full electric and water hookups and nearby restrooms that feature hot showers. Santee SP also has a primitive group site that can accommodate up to 100 campers. Additionally, visitors can rent one of the Cabins at Santee. There are a total of 20 two-bedroom cabins in the park. Half of those are built over the lake itself.
Many anglers enjoy staying at Stumphole Landing, which has both rental cabins and campsites, as it is near Stumphole Swamp, which is among the best fishing spots on the lake. Taylor's Landing, Lake Marion Resort & Marina, Mill Creek Marina & Campground, and Rocks Pond Marina & Campground are all on the southwestern side of the lake and have boat ramps in additional to various sites and rentals. On the opposite side of the lake, at the base of the I-95 bridge, is the Santee Lakes KOA, which features 120 pull-through RV sites and a variety of cottages.