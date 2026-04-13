South Carolina's Largest Lake Is A Serene Escape For Fishing, Boating, And Camping

There are over a dozen major lakes and reservoirs scattered throughout the state of South Carolina, each of which afford opportunities for outdoor recreation. The largest of these, Lake Marion, is no exception in that regard. In fact, South Carolina's largest lake, which is located about an hour's drive southeast of Columbia, is a serene escape for fishing and boating, as well as quick and easy camping retreats.

Although 50,000-acre Lake Murray is known as the "Crown Jewel of South Carolina," Lake Marion is twice that size, covering 110,000 acres. Combined with nearby freshwater Lake Moultrie (the third-largest lake in the state), Marion makes up what is known as the Santee-Cooper Lakes. Although these two large lakes are connected by a canal, visitors will find more than enough to do on Lake Marion alone.

Just the sheer size of Lake Marion equals ample room for boating. Additionally, of the Santee-Cooper reservoir system's two dozen ramps, 16 are scattered around Lake Marion. This affords boaters convenient access to every portion of the lake, whether they are just cruising or enjoying watersports such as waterskiing and wakeboarding. Of course, boaters also have the option of traveling to nearby Lake Moultrie via the diversion canal or sightseeing and bird watching through the acres of flooded cypress trees ringing Lake Marion. To that end, it is important to note that there are countless trees and stumps that can present boating hazards throughout the lake. Boaters are encouraged to utilize navigational devices and keep a close eye out for any obstructions.