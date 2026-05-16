Canada's Underrated Lake In Yoho National Park Offers Lovely Green Waters And A Scenic Hiking Trail

Sherbrooke Lake isn't just any shade of green. Depending on the light, its waters are turquoise, emerald, or teal. This is a majestic green, a deep and vibrant hue. If you hear "green water" and think of bogs and marshes, rest assured that Sherbrooke is much more pleasing to the eye. It matches the evergreens that rise all around, the gray cliffs and peaks of Yoho National Park. The natural splendor of Sherbrooke Lake demands to be photographed or even painted. There's no shortage of epic mountain scenery in British Columbia, and plenty of nearby lakes are more famous than Sherbrooke, but this underrated body of water is worth the hike — and you're more likely to have the place to yourself.

Indeed, part of Sherbrooke's appeal is how undeveloped it is. There are no buildings here, no boats, or even roads. Like so much of Yoho, Sherbrooke requires you to walk a healthy distance to reach the water's edge and enjoy its views. Hikers take an out-and-back trail for a total distance of 6 miles, with an elevation gain of over 1,200 feet. You'll need to budget at least three hours for your visit, though you'll probably want to spend more time to rest and take in the scenery. If you haven't hung out much in the Canadian Rockies, Sherbrooke is a great place to cut your teeth, as is all of Yoho.