Hidden In Yoho National Park Is A Charming Rocky Mountain Town With Cafes, Trails, And Lodges
British Columbia is loaded with treasures. The Canadian province features diverse landscapes that include lush and ancient forests, scenic lakes and rivers, and majestic mountainous regions, so it's no wonder tourists from around the world want to see all that British Columbia has to offer. Situated about 120 miles from Calgary, the so-called "country music capital of Canada," is the town of Field. With a population of fewer than 200 residents, it nonetheless offers a plethora of charm and beauty. Because the community is located in Yoho National Park in the Canadian Rockies, visitors can expect a peaceful stay filled with gorgeous views and serene experiences.
What makes Field such a great travel destination is that it delivers a quaint atmosphere, cozy vibes, and activities that work year-round. You can hike in the summer and ski in the winter, all while gazing out at the towering peaks of the Rockies.
Field also offers some wonderful cafe options for those looking to dine out. The Siding Cafe is an excellent choice for a meal. As of this writing, Tripadvisor ranks it as the top place to get a quick bite in Field. First built in 1915, the establishment has served as a radio hot spot, a residence, and even a grocery store. Since 1991, it has been a family-run cafe with delicious menu items including rice bowls, pulled pork sandwiches, and soups. Another good option is Cilantro Cafe, located at the Emerald Lake Lodge — a convenient grab-and-go venue offering up everything from homemade pizza to beers, soft drinks, and sandwiches, along with stunning views of Emerald Lake.
Majestic lodging in Field
If you're looking to spend the night in Field, you'll have many great lodging options. The previously mentioned Emerald Lake Lodge is the scenic escape you've been waiting for. Under the Northern Lights — a light show you can also spot in the U.S. Midwest – the lodge resembles a storybook illustration brought to life. Voted Best Hotel in Golden/Field/Yoho National Park by Avenue Magazine Calgary in 2024, Emerald Lake Lodge lives up to its award with everything a guest could want. Situated directly on picturesque Emerald Lake, the lodge offers a variety of rooms and cabins on its 13-acre site, including lake view rooms, lodge rooms, and suites. You'll also get to experience the Mount Burgess Dining Room, serving dishes like free-range elk, bison, as well as seafood and pasta. There's also the Kicking Horse Lounge for more casual dining or drinks. This won't be your typical stay: Wi-Fi is only available in the main lodge, and there's no cell phone service or televisions in the guest rooms.
Another excellent lodging option is the Cathedral Mountain Lodge. In addition to giving you scenic forest and mountain views, it provides guests with log cabins nestled in nature. The cabins have fireplaces, private decks, and the Riverside Dining Room, which offers a market-fresh continental breakfast each day. Other dishes offered include Alberta beef tenderloin and desserts, including lemon tarts and apple fritters. What makes staying at Cathedral Mountain Lodge particularly worthwhile is that you'll be surrounded by a plethora of hiking trails. They also offer a complimentary shuttle to Moraine Lake for guests looking to view, kayak, or canoe.
Field has the trails for you
If you're an adventurer looking to check out the trails, you have many to choose from. The Emerald Lake Loop (not to be confused with the Emerald Lake trail in Colorado) is an easy trail that runs for just over 3 miles. Located in Yoho National Park, this trail gives you the chance to gaze at the lake's turquoise-green coloring, which gives it the appearance of an emerald. The trail is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise, offering wonderful views of the forests and the Canadian Rocky Mountains. If you're seeking a more challenging hike, the Iceline Trail in Yoho National Park is a must. This trail leads to the Iceline Summit, and not only is it 9 miles long, but the elevation gain is nearly 3,000 feet. Some portions of the trail are particularly steep, and it's wise to be on the lookout for wildlife you might encounter, including moose, wolverines, deer, or black and grizzly bears.
For another easy option, try the Wapta Falls Trail, which is approximately 2.7 miles long and is kid-friendly. The waterfall itself is one of British Columbia's largest, standing about 100 feet high. During the summer, the water volume is typically at its peak.
If you're wanting to travel to Field, your best bet is to fly to Calgary International Airport, which is about140 miles) away.