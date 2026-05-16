Between Vancouver And Hope Is Canada's 'Soul Of The Fraser Valley' With Mountains, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

If you're in the mood for a mountain getaway, look no further than Canada. With rugged peaks like the Canadian Rockies and the snowy slopes of Whistler Mountain, there are plenty of panoramic views here. Travelers looking for somewhere under the radar should plan a stop in Chilliwack, a former gold mining town cradled within the plains of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia. From sweeping mountain scenery to downtown shopping sprees, Chilliwack offers all kinds of excitement. No wonder Chilliwack calls itself "the soul of the Fraser Valley."

The first gold prospectors came through what is now Chilliwack back in the 1850s, but thousands of years before that, the land was home to the native Stó:lō peoples. Today, visitors to Chilliwack will find the same mountain views that would have greeted previous generations. Trees line the banks of the Hope River, which meanders its way along the north edge of town, offering a glimpse of jagged ridges rising beyond the horizon. While strolling through Chilliwack's quiet downtown streets, you'll see dramatic slopes rising up in the distance, like the ridges of Nicomen Mountain and Dewdney Peak to the north, and Elk Mountain to the southeast.

Hikers can enjoy walking trails along the Hope River or challenging treks up into the mountains. West of town, the Fraser River carves its way through the forested plains, offering an excellent opportunity for anglers to head out fishing. Sprawling public parks are perfect for more laid-back travelers who still want to soak up the mountain atmosphere. Meanwhile, eager shoppers can make their way to District 1881, where narrow alleyways are crowded with boutiques and cozy restaurants amidst brick facades. Canadians in Vancouver are just over an hour's drive away, while locals in Hope can make it to Chilliwack in just 30 minutes.