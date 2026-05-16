Between Vancouver And Hope Is Canada's 'Soul Of The Fraser Valley' With Mountains, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
If you're in the mood for a mountain getaway, look no further than Canada. With rugged peaks like the Canadian Rockies and the snowy slopes of Whistler Mountain, there are plenty of panoramic views here. Travelers looking for somewhere under the radar should plan a stop in Chilliwack, a former gold mining town cradled within the plains of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia. From sweeping mountain scenery to downtown shopping sprees, Chilliwack offers all kinds of excitement. No wonder Chilliwack calls itself "the soul of the Fraser Valley."
The first gold prospectors came through what is now Chilliwack back in the 1850s, but thousands of years before that, the land was home to the native Stó:lō peoples. Today, visitors to Chilliwack will find the same mountain views that would have greeted previous generations. Trees line the banks of the Hope River, which meanders its way along the north edge of town, offering a glimpse of jagged ridges rising beyond the horizon. While strolling through Chilliwack's quiet downtown streets, you'll see dramatic slopes rising up in the distance, like the ridges of Nicomen Mountain and Dewdney Peak to the north, and Elk Mountain to the southeast.
Hikers can enjoy walking trails along the Hope River or challenging treks up into the mountains. West of town, the Fraser River carves its way through the forested plains, offering an excellent opportunity for anglers to head out fishing. Sprawling public parks are perfect for more laid-back travelers who still want to soak up the mountain atmosphere. Meanwhile, eager shoppers can make their way to District 1881, where narrow alleyways are crowded with boutiques and cozy restaurants amidst brick facades. Canadians in Vancouver are just over an hour's drive away, while locals in Hope can make it to Chilliwack in just 30 minutes.
Outdoor adventures in the mountains around Chilliwack, Canada
In a town surrounded by mountains, adventures in the outdoors are never far away. Start the day with a climb up the Mount Shannon Stairs, which is only a few minutes by car from downtown Chilliwack. Winding trails and stairs lead hikers to the top of a forested slope, where an observation terrace with benches opens up to panoramic views of the landscape. To really get the heart pumping, head out for a trek at Mount Thom Park, which sits just southeast of town. The gravelly trails shaded by pines bring visitors to the mountain peak, which overlooks Chilliwack nestled in the valley down below, framed by towering mountain ridges on the horizon. "Fairly quick [and] easy hike to the top for a gorgeous view," wrote a previous hiker.
On the Fraser River west of town, soak up more mountain views at Island 22 Regional Park. The pebbly shoreline is perfect for leisurely strolls, and on bright sunny days, the sweeping slopes are reflected across the surface of the river. Gravel footpaths meander through groves of shady trees, and travelers with their own boats can use the dock to cruise out across the river. A designated dog zone within the park also means pet owners can bring their furry companions out for the day.
Meanwhile, anglers can charter a fishing trip with Mainlanders Sport Fishing. Trawl the Fraser River to reel in some massive sturgeon. "From start to finish, the experience is top-notch," a previous customer shared. For something more relaxed, pack a picnic hamper and head to Gwynne Vaughan Park, where manicured gardens are shaded by trees and shrubbery, with a glimpse of mountains in the distance. For more mountain adventures, drive up to Pemberton, Canada's serene lakeside mountain village.
Explore the shops and find somewhere to stay in Chilliwack
While the nature fiends are out in the wilderness, sightseers can explore downtown Chilliwack for a spot of retail therapy. Head over to District 1881, a pedestrian shopping zone that almost feels like a cozy little village somewhere in Europe. Cobbled courtyards surrounded by a patchwork of half-timbered facades, twinkling lights, and decorative brick architecture in Victorian styles create a distinctly cosmopolitan atmosphere. "Walk around, browse, and shop. You'll love it," claims a previous visitor.
For gifts and goodies, stop at The Local Space, a vast emporium with a red-brick storefront. Inside, the shelves and displays are crowded with everything from snacks and jars of candy to jewelry and lifestyle accessories. Also at District 1881 is Mt. Waddington Outdoors, where eager explorers can pick up new hiking and camping gear. If you're looking for crystals, herbs, and tarot cards, then stop at Witchy Boo. Shoppers can soak up the cozy atmosphere inside while wandering around to find cute mugs, jewelry, and decorative figurines. "Whether you're into witchy things or just love unique, pretty items, this shop is definitely worth stopping by," a previous customer shared.
For tasty bites, District 1881 has plenty to offer. Cool down with a frozen yogurt from Sol Smoothie Bar, or sit down to a cheeseburger for lunch at the Uptown Grill. Anyone craving Japanese food can slurp up noodles at Ramen House, where the broth is "creamy, flavorful, and comforting," according to a previous customer. Lodging options in Chilliwack include Hampton Inn and Fairfield by Marriott. After exploring Chilliwack, continue your British Columbia adventures with just a 30-minute drive to Harrison Hot Springs, known as Canada's quirky "Sasquatch Capital." For a unique way to experience the country's mountains, try heli-hiking across the Canadian Rockies.