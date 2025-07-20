Canada's Quirky 'Sasquatch Capital' Is A Wild Woodland Getaway With Fantastical Festivals And Outdoor Fun

Canada has a personality like nowhere else in the world. The world's second-largest country sprawls across 3.8 million square miles of coasts, cities, towns, and untamed wilderness. A country this big is bound to have some unusual places hidden within its borders. In The Great White North, you can find remote islands with picturesque villages and wild caribou. You can also enter a creepy "breathing forest" in Quebec with a one-of-a-kind strange phenomenon. But one of Canada's most fascinating destinations has to be the lakeside village of Harrison Hot Springs, where local residents believe in the Sasquatch (that's Bigfoot to Americans).

Harrison Hot Springs owes its connection with the Sasquatch to its First Nations population. But while the original Sasquatch stories may have come from the local Squamish and Sts'ailes people, the village has thoroughly embraced the folklore with Sasquatch events and experiences. Harrison Hot Springs is now the proud and rather eccentric "Sasquatch Capital" of British Columbia, and even has a dedicated museum displaying exhibits and stories about the mythic creature. Housed in the village's visitor information center, the Sasquatch Museum contains depictions and recreations of the Sasquatch for you to explore.

Every year in June, the local Sts'ailes First Nations people come together on the shores of Harrison Lake to celebrate their local culture and heritage with the Sasquatch Days Festival. For two days, locals and visitors enjoy canoe races, market stalls, and live music. The traditional war canoe races are the main event, but the festival also includes First Nations medicine walks and artist displays. It's a great way to pay respect to the First Nations people and their rich traditions. Harrison Lake is also the most appropriate setting, as its glacier-fed water is thought to be what attracts the Sasquatch to the area.