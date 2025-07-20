Canada's Quirky 'Sasquatch Capital' Is A Wild Woodland Getaway With Fantastical Festivals And Outdoor Fun
Canada has a personality like nowhere else in the world. The world's second-largest country sprawls across 3.8 million square miles of coasts, cities, towns, and untamed wilderness. A country this big is bound to have some unusual places hidden within its borders. In The Great White North, you can find remote islands with picturesque villages and wild caribou. You can also enter a creepy "breathing forest" in Quebec with a one-of-a-kind strange phenomenon. But one of Canada's most fascinating destinations has to be the lakeside village of Harrison Hot Springs, where local residents believe in the Sasquatch (that's Bigfoot to Americans).
Harrison Hot Springs owes its connection with the Sasquatch to its First Nations population. But while the original Sasquatch stories may have come from the local Squamish and Sts'ailes people, the village has thoroughly embraced the folklore with Sasquatch events and experiences. Harrison Hot Springs is now the proud and rather eccentric "Sasquatch Capital" of British Columbia, and even has a dedicated museum displaying exhibits and stories about the mythic creature. Housed in the village's visitor information center, the Sasquatch Museum contains depictions and recreations of the Sasquatch for you to explore.
Every year in June, the local Sts'ailes First Nations people come together on the shores of Harrison Lake to celebrate their local culture and heritage with the Sasquatch Days Festival. For two days, locals and visitors enjoy canoe races, market stalls, and live music. The traditional war canoe races are the main event, but the festival also includes First Nations medicine walks and artist displays. It's a great way to pay respect to the First Nations people and their rich traditions. Harrison Lake is also the most appropriate setting, as its glacier-fed water is thought to be what attracts the Sasquatch to the area.
Beautiful nature walks in Harrison Hot Springs
The village's proximity to lakes and its surrounding woodland filled with native firs and cedars make it ideal for strolling amongst pristine nature. As you wander beneath the towering trees, you begin to understand why this setting is so perfect for Sasquatch lore. There's a small walking trail near the visitor center, which has various Sasquatch statues. However, if you want a more challenging trek, commit five or six hours to the 6-mile Harrison Grind. It's a difficult mountain hike with outstanding views of Campbell Lake, but you need to be a pretty seasoned hiker to tackle the Grind.
The 2.3-mile Sandy Cove Whippoorwill Point trek is a bit easier and no less scenic. It has one difficult spot where you might be scrambling uphill a bit, so decent hiking shoes are a must. The walk is quite varied, taking you from Harrison Lake up through forested hills to a private beach at Sandy Cove. You can combine the cove with Whippoorwill Point, which takes you back along Harrison River, giving you beach, lake, river, and woodland all in one.
Whether you've been trekking or not, one of the best ways to relax and rejuvenate is with a dip in the hot springs. Originally used by the Sts'ailes First Nations as a place for healing, the springs now provide mineral-rich water to public hot pools ranging from 100 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. The indoor and outdoor pools are ideal for soaking weary bodies after a long day of hiking.
Where to stay in Harrison Hot Springs
There are numerous accommodation options in the village, including lakefront cottages, RV parks, and luxury retreats. Harrison Hot Springs Resort is one of the more expensive options, with rooms starting from around $200 to $250 a night. However, you do get free access to the mineral hot spring pools.
If you're traveling on a budget, you can stay in more affordable motels within the village's center. That way, you're still able to easily walk to Harrison Hot Springs' restaurants, shops, and bars. The Old Settler Pub is a particularly good spot for a cozy meal and drink. The log building creates a warm and welcoming setting for enjoying hearty schnitzels, pizzas, and other pub favorites.
Harrison Hot Springs is about one hour's drive from Abbotsford International Airport. However, the airport only has limited arrivals from within Canada, such as Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto. If you're coming from the US or further abroad, you could fly into Vancouver International Airport, which is less than a two hours' drive away. While there, you should also check out Vancouver Island's seaside village with beaches and shipwreck scuba diving.