This Spare-No-Expense Helicopter-Assisted Adventure Is The Newest Way To Explore Canada's Rocky Mountains

The Rocky Mountains, a colossal mountain range and a UNESCO World Heritage Site stretching some 3,000 miles from the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia to America's New Mexico, are an adventure to behold. For most travelers keen on exploring the Canadian Rockies, following well-trodden trails across endless meadows and snowy peaks with many other visitors is the primary — and only — option. However, for those who want a no-expenses-spared adventure that combines comfort, adrenaline, and the absence of civilization (except a wild moose or grizzly bear), heli-hiking through Canada's Rocky Mountains is the answer.

Heli-hiking, a relatively new and luxe addition to the adventure tourism scene, elevates traditional hiking by using helicopters to transport explorers to pristine, hard-to-reach locations. Unlike conventional treks that require long approaches through crowded paths or rough terrain, heli-hiking drops adventurers right in the heart of the Rockies' most spectacular regions — Tom Cruise style. This method was pioneered by Canadian Mountain Holidays (CMH) in 1978 as a summer alternative to their heli-skiing expeditions. The mission? To give you the opportunity to explore areas inaccessible by foot or road for the ultimate exclusivity and immersion that few other activities can match.

Canadian destinations like Banff, Jasper, and the Bugaboo Range are prime heli-hiking hubs. In the majestic Banff National Park — the first national park in Canada, famous for its mountains and blue waters — hikers can explore the Lake Louise region and get dropped off at hidden valleys and viewpoints overlooking the Columbia Icefield. The Bugaboos, known for their dramatic spires (some reaching over 10,000 feet!), offer access to Cobalt Lake, Howser Towers, and the Vowell Glacier. Jasper National Park, with its serene Lac Beauvert, is perfect for those prioritizing scenery over strenuous climbs. All of these and more can end up on your heli-hiking itinerary, depending on the provider and expedition you select.