Consumer Reports Has Named The No.1 Luggage Brand For Overall Satisfaction

Whether you fly with a 50-pound suitcase or just a carry-on, high-quality luggage is a must for frequent flyers. Consumer Reports recently released updated ratings for best luggage, and one brand, Away, took first place for overall satisfaction.

The ratings were based on surveys of tens of thousands of travelers who provided the nonprofit member organization with feedback on their satisfaction with their carry-on and checked luggage. Criteria analyzed include "ease of carrying," durability, weight, "ease of packing," "wheelability," and more — and in both the carry-on and checked luggage categories, Away earned the top score. Away also earned the highest honors in a third category, "luggage stores," which pertains to travelers' experiences purchasing their bags.

The brand had perfect scores across many of Consumer Reports' criteria, from product quality and customer service to "website usability" and "checkout ease." But notably, Away only scored two out of a possible five points in the "price paid" section: the most affordable suitcase currently available on the brand's website, the Softside Compact Carry-On, retails for $205. Luckily, packing a single carry-on for a weeklong vacation can be a great way to save space and hassle so you might just need their least expensive model. It should also be noted that while other brands in the survey, like Amazon.com, Costco Wholesale, Koh's, and T.J. Maxx, fared better with respect to affordability, when you're traveling the last thing you need is a cheaper bag that falls apart.