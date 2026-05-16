Consumer Reports Has Named The No.1 Luggage Brand For Overall Satisfaction
Whether you fly with a 50-pound suitcase or just a carry-on, high-quality luggage is a must for frequent flyers. Consumer Reports recently released updated ratings for best luggage, and one brand, Away, took first place for overall satisfaction.
The ratings were based on surveys of tens of thousands of travelers who provided the nonprofit member organization with feedback on their satisfaction with their carry-on and checked luggage. Criteria analyzed include "ease of carrying," durability, weight, "ease of packing," "wheelability," and more — and in both the carry-on and checked luggage categories, Away earned the top score. Away also earned the highest honors in a third category, "luggage stores," which pertains to travelers' experiences purchasing their bags.
The brand had perfect scores across many of Consumer Reports' criteria, from product quality and customer service to "website usability" and "checkout ease." But notably, Away only scored two out of a possible five points in the "price paid" section: the most affordable suitcase currently available on the brand's website, the Softside Compact Carry-On, retails for $205. Luckily, packing a single carry-on for a weeklong vacation can be a great way to save space and hassle so you might just need their least expensive model. It should also be noted that while other brands in the survey, like Amazon.com, Costco Wholesale, Koh's, and T.J. Maxx, fared better with respect to affordability, when you're traveling the last thing you need is a cheaper bag that falls apart.
Away earns top luggage honors
It's no surprise that the New York-based, female-founded company knows how to make a great piece of luggage. The Away brand was born after one of the founders, Jen Rubio, suffered through the unfortunate experience of her suitcase falling apart — and seeing her belongings spill out onto the airport floor — while on a trip to Switzerland in 2015. It's an important reminder that you want to make sure you don't choose the wrong bag for your trip, one of the most common mistakes you'll want to avoid at all costs.
So what makes Away suitcases so great? According to Wirecutter, the product recommendation service from The New York Times, it has to do with a smart appearance and solid construction. All of Away's suitcases are designed to withstand wear and tear. Every handle undergoes 1,500 pulls, wheels are rolled through a simulated 480 city blocks, and zippers are tested out thousands of times before a suitcase is sold. Consumer Reports had a different winner for a single model of carry-on, though, so you might want to check out the company's number one pick for carry-on luggage for comparison.
Still, Wirecutter recommends Away's The Carry-On ($275), praising its sturdy zippers and smooth-rolling wheels, plus the fact that newly purchased models come with a five-year warranty. Online reviewers feel the same. "First time owner. Lifetime customer," said one traveler who purchased the carry-on in spring 2026. If you're in the market for a checked suitcase by Away, consider The Large ($375), a hard-shell roller bag intended for trips of two or more weeks. "I would usually only have a carry-on, but having the room and flexibility to pack more changes of clothes and bring additional items was great," commented one recent user of the bag.