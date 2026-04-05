The Most Common Mistakes You'll Want To Avoid At All Costs While Packing Luggage

A good house starts with a solid foundation, and when you're traveling, that crucial basis is your bag. That's why choosing the wrong gear is one of the biggest packing mistakes out there. You can do everything else right when it comes to packing your bag, but it won't matter if you're stuffing it all in a subpar piece of luggage.

Firstly, this means investing in a bag that's going to be sturdy and reliable enough to survive your trip. However, it's also about picking the right type for your destination. Even if you get yourself one of the very best hardshell suitcases on the market, it could still be a problem if your vacation isn't conducive to that style of luggage.

One Reddit user who traveled the stony streets of Europe insists that taking a roller bag was one of their biggest mistakes as a newbie traveler. They wrote in r/HerOneBag, "Taking a bigger rolling suitcase on trips where I was walking around cities a lot. Sometimes I daydream about designing a "city suitcase" that can handle stairs and cobbled streets better, but most of the time it's a big pain. I switched to a backpack after a while and even though I wasn't really packing that light I found that it was much easier to navigate with a backpack." Of course, other people might suggest that you should think twice before traveling with a backpack because it feels less organized and can be quite a work-out to carry around.