The Most Common Mistakes You'll Want To Avoid At All Costs While Packing Luggage
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A seemingly small packing mistake can be the loose string that unravels an entire trip. That might come off as a tad dramatic, but think about it. According to one recent survey by Faye, more than a quarter of travelers say that their biggest fear on a trip is finding out what happens after missing their flight. Well, the chances of that highly traumatic scenario skyrocket when you aren't careful about packing your bag.
Overpacked luggage busting at the seams might get turned away by certain airlines for being too heavy. Precarious toiletries can ruin all your clothes if they're not stored properly. You could even unwittingly bring something in your bag that's banned and end up with brutal civil fines from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) that can be as much as $17,062. From prohibited items to organizational neglect, thoroughly review these common mistakes people make when packing luggage to prevent your getaway from turning into a baggage struggle.
1. Choosing the wrong bag for your trip
A good house starts with a solid foundation, and when you're traveling, that crucial basis is your bag. That's why choosing the wrong gear is one of the biggest packing mistakes out there. You can do everything else right when it comes to packing your bag, but it won't matter if you're stuffing it all in a subpar piece of luggage.
Firstly, this means investing in a bag that's going to be sturdy and reliable enough to survive your trip. However, it's also about picking the right type for your destination. Even if you get yourself one of the very best hardshell suitcases on the market, it could still be a problem if your vacation isn't conducive to that style of luggage.
One Reddit user who traveled the stony streets of Europe insists that taking a roller bag was one of their biggest mistakes as a newbie traveler. They wrote in r/HerOneBag, "Taking a bigger rolling suitcase on trips where I was walking around cities a lot. Sometimes I daydream about designing a "city suitcase" that can handle stairs and cobbled streets better, but most of the time it's a big pain. I switched to a backpack after a while and even though I wasn't really packing that light I found that it was much easier to navigate with a backpack." Of course, other people might suggest that you should think twice before traveling with a backpack because it feels less organized and can be quite a work-out to carry around.
2. Procrastinating packing your luggage until the night before
Between pre-vacation anticipation and life tasks, many travelers find themselves waiting until the evening before their flight to begin packing up their bags. While most of us have committed this sin before, putting off the chore can create massive problems throughout a trip. After all, a study published by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health focusing on 20 years of research highlighted how there is evidence to suggest that procrastination correlates to increased stress and even physical health symptoms.
The absolute last thing you need on a travel day is feeling overwhelmed and under the weather. It also puts you at a way higher risk of forgetting something important and realizing way too late. Then, you might end up like one Reddit user in r/Travel who said they currently have a collection of around 10 neck pillows at home because they always forget to pack it and are forced to buy a new, expensive one in the airport. Plus, everything you do actually manage to remember is bound to be thrown together haphazardly without much organization if you wait to pack until the last night before a trip.
3. Forgetting to check packing lists and the weather at your destination
Most travelers have a vision of how they want their trip to be and that imagined perception is what they end up packing for. However, the weather shifts geographically and seasonally. Your dream vacation to Thailand might be endless days in the sun, but the country is a very different place in December than June. Likewise, a complete packing list for a successful beach trip isn't going to be helpful at all during the rainy season.
That's why you need to research the weather in your destination for the time of year you're visiting. Then, pack for that reality. After the weather, check a packing list (there are dozens online) to confirm that you've remembered every item you could possibly need. While you could simply refer to a generic vacation packing list, it's better to refer to one that was designed with your specific destination in mind.
There are certain things you may not need when visiting a major European city, but you should definitely pack these items if you're traveling to a developing country. A thought-out catalogue of everything you might need in a country could very-well include something that a visitor would never consider bringing or completely forget by accident. Simply running through a checklist can save you from realizing that you didn't bring the right stuff when it's too late.
4. Packing up medications improperly
Medication is both a necessity and one of the trickiest things to travel with, so packing these materials requires extra concern. Unlike many packing mistakes, this one could truly derail an entire trip because there are several important guidelines you need to follow for traveling with medication. While not an enforced rule, the TSA strongly suggests bringing any medicine in your carry-on luggage in case you need it at any point.
Travelers are allowed more than 3.4 oz of liquid as long as it's medicine, but they must let the security checkpoint folks know about it before going through and be prepared to undergo some extra investigation. Additionally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking a few precautions to make sure everything flows smoothly when you're traveling with medicine. These include things like not transferring your prescription from their bottles with the label on them and bringing along copies of your prescriptions in case anyone asks for it. If you're carrying things like injectable insulin or an EpiPen, you should probably even request a note from your doctor that states your need for the devices.
5. Stowing banned items in your carry-on OR checked bag
The average packing misstep will only create a moderate headache for you, but this particular one could halt a vacation before it even begins. It's the most crucial packing mistake to circumvent at all costs: Failing to review the list of prohibited items from the TSA, your airline, or any other travel provider so you don't accidentally bring them. Things like bear spray, alcohol over 140 proof, butane, cooking spray, lighter fluid, and many more are completely banned by the TSA (both carry-on and checked bags).
Not knowing any better isn't accepted as an excuse in this scenario either, because the penalties for bringing this stuff could rack up to over $17,000 or more. They take it really seriously because this is the type of annoying packing mistake that could even cause a delayed flight. The other thing to keep in mind is that there are different prohibited items for your checked bag and carry-on, so don't assume paying for a checked bag will always circumvent a situation.
For example, travelers should never pack a portable charging bank in their checked bag, but it's fine to bring along in a carry-on suitcase. This is because these types of devices run the risk of catching on fire or exploding in the cargo hold environment. There are also certain kinds of electric toothbrushes you can't pack in a checked bag. On the other hand, baseball bats and kayak paddles have to go in your checked luggage and are not allowed as carry-on items.
6. Not packing your toiletries carefully enough
Toiletries can often be the most complicated part of the packing process. Between accidental spills, leaking creams, and exploding products — being careless with toiletries could result in everything else in your bag getting destroyed. One method flight attendants use to avoid leaking liquids is investing in special containers that stops everything from dripping out, but still adheres to airport liquid allowances. Alternatively, you could opt to double-seal containers filled with spillable materials if you're living life on the edge.
Besides making sure they don't flood your luggage, you need to think about the size of any liquid products in your bags as well. Anything larger than 3.4 ounces must be stowed away in your checked bag unless it's medicine or baby food. If possible, consider swapping liquids for solid products when you're traveling to take the guesswork out of packing toiletries. As one Redditor explained in r/TravelHacks "Use bar soap instead of body wash that comes in plastic bottles. Do this at home too. In fact, just about everything comes in a bar, sheet, or powder, including detergent for hand washing your clothes while traveling."
7. Only bringing just enough of items you can't replace
The cardinal rule of packing for a vacation is that you should avoid overpacking most things. However, the key word in that sentence is "most." While it might sound counterintuitive to the standard advice, it's actually better to have extra things that you won't be able to replace.
This includes things like copies of visa paperwork and additional doses of medication that may be nearly impossible to get in a different state or country. Any traveler that doesn't have perfect 20/20 vision should also think about bringing spare pairs of contact lenses or glasses. Even Acuvue itself strongly suggest packing back-up pairs of contact lenses, specialized eye drops, or anything else that might be a tough find away from home. If that's not convincing enough, take it from this person in r/OneBag who said, "Lost my glasses in the ocean in Portugal on day 1. I spent the rest of my trip seeing that beautiful country blurry. Now, I always bring an extra pair."
8. Not organizing your bag efficiently
At home in your day-to-day life, you can likely find any item you need with ease because there is an established organizational system in your closet. An even higher degree of structure is required when you're going to be living out of a bag on a trip. Yet, many folks still fail to organize their luggage efficiently.
Using smart tricks to save the most space in your luggage can be the first step to maintaining order because it ensures there's enough room for everything to fit well. There are quite a few of them, but one that many travelers swear by is utilizing packing cubes. One fan expressed their love for the packing product in r/TravelHacks, writing, "Packing cubes are a lifesaver. They compress clothes and keep everything separated so you're not rummaging."
It's also crucial to pack all your stuff into methodic categories, so it's effortless to grab anything without pulling everything out chaotically. Keeping each part of your wardrobe separated by type makes it easy to find things and helps maximize space. Once you have everything coordinated into their proper category, try to be strategic about how you stow it all away in your luggage. As an individual in r/LifeProTips advised, "If you have a suitcase with 4 wheels then put all the heavy stuff at the end where the wheels are. As that's nearest the ground and the case won't then be top heavy and fall over."
9. Folding every clothing item the exact same way
Since the dawn of travel itself, there has been a massive debate about the proverbial "best" way to pack clothes. Every seasoned traveler boasts to have the holy grail method that neatly compacts every article in the most efficient way. The truth that all of these pro-packers are failing to acknowledge is that the best approach to packing is different for every single type of clothing.
You can't just roll up a fluffy sweater the same way you would a paper-thin t-shirt and have both things fit into luggage efficiently. For heftier items, some people suggest forgoing the popular roll technique altogether and opting for a method called Konmari, which uses different folding patterns for socks, shirts, pants, and more. One Redditor explained their preference for it in r/HerOneBag, saying, "I Konmari fold instead of roll. I find it takes a lot of the bulk out of pants and long dress rolls, and uses all of the space rather than leaving that weird triangle of unused space between roll." Similarly, packing cubes are great for certain items such as undergarments and light shirts, but horrible for stuff like hoodies.
10. Not preparing for dirty laundry ahead of time
People often spend so much time eagerly planning every outfit for their vacation that they completely forget to create a plan for after they're worn. Once you've spent all day walking around a new place and getting your clothes saturated with sweat, what are you going to do now that you're left with a growing pile of dirty laundry? If you haven't considered this situation beforehand, you'll be contaminating your few remaining clean clothes with the filthy stuff — and that could very well develop into a smelly situation.
There are a few measures you can take when packing dirty clothes to prevent bad odors, starting with a reliable laundry bag to separate used and fresh clothes. Although there are tons of options out there, the JHX travel laundry bags have some of the most rave reviews. One person gushed in an Amazon review, saying, "I bought this laundry bag for a recent vacation and it really came in handy. It made it so easy to separate my worn clothes when it was time to pack up and head home. The quality is very good for the price, and I love that it came with two bags—definitely worth it. I will absolutely use these again on future trips." You could even go the extra mile by bringing along essential oil or fabric odor spray.
11. Overpacking out of the fear you'll need something 'just in case'
Before throwing that extra pair of baggy jeans or bulky shoes into your bag that you know in your heart you'll never wear, imagine the weight of lugging around a super hefty bag for no reason. It makes your luggage a shackle for your entire trip. Carrying a heavy bag is not only unpleasant, but it can actually throw a massive wrench in your plans if you're traveling by plane since lots of airlines have weight restrictions on bags. On United Airlines, economy passengers are constrained to a weight limit of 50 pounds per checked bag, for example.
Luckily, there are plenty of strategic packing hacks you can use to bypass overpacking. One person in r/FemaleFashionAdvice explained that something that helps them pack light, saying, "I created a mini capsule wardrobe and took photos of me wearing each of the outfits, to refer to on my phone. I numbered the outfits. Most bottoms are used for 2-3 outfits. The tops are layered to accommodate weather." Other people swear by using the 54321 packing method to travel lighter. This handy technique keeps you super minimalistic by limiting you to bringing just five tops, four pants, three dresses, two bathing suits, and an accessory in your luggage.
12. Not leaving room in your luggage to bring souvenirs home
Don't spend so much energy overanalyzing the contents of your luggage that you don't leave a spare inch of room in your bag. Stuffing a suitcase or backpack to the brim means that you have absolutely no freedom to shift things around or pick up souvenirs along the way. One survey conducted by YouGov discovered that approximately 65% of American travelers buy a keepsake from their trips.
So, there's a high chance that you'll end up heading home with a little something, and you don't want to worry about how you're going to carry it when your bag is already totally full. Plus, it's much less stressful trying to cram everything back into your bag when you're in the midst of a trip with a bit of wiggle room. As one individual put it perfectly in r/onebag, "I always leave a bit of room in my bag as I can guaranteee my packing skills at the end of the 3 weeks are not going to be anywhere near as good as my packing skills at the start of the my trip and things just don't fit the same."
13. Methodology
This list of the most common mistakes to avoid when packing luggage was developed through a two-pronged process. First, the Islands team reviewed discussion threads on popular forum websites like Reddit, RickSteves.com, and Facebook to gauge real mistakes that travelers have made with packing, as well as how it impacted their trip.
Secondly, we consulted official government and airline websites to gather information on rules travelers need to know, what items they can travel with, the proper way to bring them, and potential consequences for not following these strict guidelines. From these sources, we pulled the most frequent missteps travelers make when packing their bag, how it could impact their travels, and advice for how they should handle it instead.