US National Parks That Could Pass For Caribbean Islands

The United States is home to 63 glorious national parks spanning from the South Pacific to the Caribbean. Many tourists planning a national park trip picture mountain retreats deep in the rockies, plains filled with exotic wildlife in places like Yellowstone, or jagged coastlines overlooking water vistas in Acadia. However, a range of the United States' parks could pass for Caribbean islands, making the decision between a park vacation and an island escape that much easier.

Some of the top island parks in the U.S. boast Caribbean characteristics like turquoise waters, brilliant sunsets, white sands, and coastal charm. The U.S. National Park Service even maintains park properties on two Caribbean islands, including Virgin Islands National Park, two national historic parks, two national monuments, and a national historic site.

The parks on this list offer a range of activities, from kayaking on transparent waters to spectacular tropical hikes. Many also include exciting historic sites like a military fort on Dry Tortugas and the architectural wonder of the Christiansted townsite, which was once home to a Danish settlement within Virgin Islands National Park. Beyond this list of parks with Caribbean vibes, though, there are plenty more parks on beaches and islands in the U.S. worth checking out, too.