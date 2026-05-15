US National Parks That Could Pass For Caribbean Islands
The United States is home to 63 glorious national parks spanning from the South Pacific to the Caribbean. Many tourists planning a national park trip picture mountain retreats deep in the rockies, plains filled with exotic wildlife in places like Yellowstone, or jagged coastlines overlooking water vistas in Acadia. However, a range of the United States' parks could pass for Caribbean islands, making the decision between a park vacation and an island escape that much easier.
Some of the top island parks in the U.S. boast Caribbean characteristics like turquoise waters, brilliant sunsets, white sands, and coastal charm. The U.S. National Park Service even maintains park properties on two Caribbean islands, including Virgin Islands National Park, two national historic parks, two national monuments, and a national historic site.
The parks on this list offer a range of activities, from kayaking on transparent waters to spectacular tropical hikes. Many also include exciting historic sites like a military fort on Dry Tortugas and the architectural wonder of the Christiansted townsite, which was once home to a Danish settlement within Virgin Islands National Park. Beyond this list of parks with Caribbean vibes, though, there are plenty more parks on beaches and islands in the U.S. worth checking out, too.
Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida
There are few better places in the continental U.S. to feel like you're on a Caribbean vacation than Dry Tortugas National Park. Located due west of the Florida Keys in the Gulf of Mexico, this water retreat is about as close as you can get to the Caribbean without actually being there. Some of the most popular attractions on the island include exploring the 19th-century fort, snorkeling in the nearby marine gardens, and camping — which is the only way to stay overnight in Dry Tortugas.
Isle Royale National Park, Michigan
This midwest park features excellent kayaking, turquoise waters, and some of the most unique rock formations in the great lakes. Isle Royale is located in Michigan's upper peninsula on an island closer to Canada than the United States. If you go in the summer when the weather is warm, you'll feel transported to the Caribbean as you adventure through the park. Although the island boasts excellent hiking and camping, some of the best activities are on the water. Scuba diving, fishing, and paddle sports on Lake Superior are some of the biggest draws to the island park.
National Park of American Samoa, American Samoa
On the opposite side of the world from the Caribbean lies American Samoa, the only national park outside Hawaii that the U.S. maintains in the South Pacific. American Samoa features dramatic, viridescent mountains, palm tree-lined beaches, and island hospitality key to any Caribbean-esque vacation. Although you could spend days lounging on the sandy shores, the hikes in American Samoa are incredible. Some of the top trails lead to coastal overlooks that could pass for the turquoise Caribbean, including the easy Lower Sauma Ridge Trail.
Biscayne National Park, Florida
Biscayne National Park is an aquatic wonderland in south Florida with 173,000 acres of land, of which over 95% is underwater. This marine destination is home to turquoise waters, beaches dotting the coastline, and incredible aquatic adventures. It's also one of the five best national parks in America for a warm-weather winter getaway. Located only ten nautical miles from the nearest Caribbean port, it isn't hard to imagine yourself in the Caribbean when enjoying Biscayne. The best way to see all this Caribbean-bordering park has in store is to enjoy the immaculate snorkeling or kayak adventures.
Channel Islands National Park, California
Sitting just 22 miles off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, is this otherworldly national park featuring a line of five islands jutting from the Pacific. Visitors will feel like they're in the Caribbean among the tranquil ocean scenery, crystalline waters, and lush wildlife. The range of islands feature exciting activities like surfing, snorkeling, camping, hiking, and impressive birdwatching. Santa Rosa island is the most similar to those you may find in the Caribbean, with a range of white sand beaches and the Painted Cave – one of the largest sea caves in the world.
Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park
Hawaii is home to two national parks and a range of national historic sites. Although both parks could pass for the Caribbean, Hawai'i Volcanoes packs in more Caribbean vibes than Haleakala, which is almost entirely inland. Hawai'i Volcanoes has a lengthy coastline and lush hikes among volcanoes and lava fields. One of the trails most reminiscent of the Caribbean is the Nāhuku Trail, which is draped in palm trees and exotic wildlife. Camping in the park is also unmatched. One of the campsites is even in a wild eucalyptus forest.
Virgin Islands National Park, U.S. Virgin Islands
Virgin Islands National Park in the U.S. Virgin Islands is the only national park actually located in the Caribbean. This national park covers about 60 percent of the island of St. John with over 7,000 acres of beaches, historic architecture, and forested hikes to seaside overlooks. Yes, you should spend as much time as possible soaking up the Caribbean sun on its Virgin Island white sand beaches. However, this national park is also home to world-class hiking. Take the popular Cinnamon Bay Trail to the top of the island for sprawling vistas of the surrounding Caribbean.