5 Best National Parks In America For A Warm-Weathered December Getaway, According To Climate Data

December is not normally prime vacation season for most major travel destinations, but this is especially true for many U.S. national parks. Heavy snow can transform many prominent national parks into magical winter wonderlands, with tranquil snow cover falling across epic mountain vistas and vast forests. But below-freezing temperatures, impassable roads, and dangerous winter conditions can put many national parks out of reach for all but the hardiest travelers come the holiday season. Yet snow and ice aren't the norm in every national park. Thanks to America's diverse range of climates, several national parks stay warm and pleasant even in the depths of December.

The U.S. National Park System has numerous assets sitting in one of the nation's many distinctive desert ecoregions, subtropical coastal regions, or other areas that stay warm year-round. This includes the arid dry heat of Arizona's Saguaro National Park and the humid wetland warmth of Florida's mighty Everglades.

While any national park in America's subtropical or desert regions makes an excellent December trip, a few parks stand out for their particularly favorable winter climate and their range of winter activities. According to aggregated climate data courtesy of the National Park Service and weather trackers, these five American national parks offer the best warm-weather getaways in December.