Between Tacoma And The Pacific Ocean Is Washington's Bayside Wildlife Refuge Perfect For Birding

When you look at a map of Washington, your eye may naturally gravitate to Seattle. After all, not only is it the Evergreen State's largest metropolis, but it's also the biggest city in the entire Pacific Northwest. Following Interstate 5 south, you'll quickly come across Tacoma — Seattle's thriving, working-class cousin — and southwest of that, Olympia, the state capital. If you then trace a line west towards the Pacific coast, you'll hit the twin towns of Aberdeen and Hoquiam, which sit on the muddy, rain-soaked shores of Grays Harbor County.

While normally associated with the logging industry — as well as the late grunge rocker Kurt Cobain, who grew up in the area — the bay is also known for its outstanding natural scenery, as seen in Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge. This 1,500-acre reserve on the northeastern shore of the inlet may not be massive, especially compared with nearby behemoths such as the Olympic National Park, but it packs a serious punch when it comes to birds.

The refuge is, in fact, one of the most vital places on the entire West Coast for migratory avian species. The combination of open water, salt marshes, intertidal flats, and leafy bordering woodlands creates a perfect resting place for birds on the move as well as local species. This is especially true in the spring, which in turn draws birders from far and wide, keen to catch a glimpse of the action. For birders and nature lovers, Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge is one of Washington's most rewarding coastal escapes.