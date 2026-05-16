Between Tacoma And The Pacific Ocean Is Washington's Bayside Wildlife Refuge Perfect For Birding
When you look at a map of Washington, your eye may naturally gravitate to Seattle. After all, not only is it the Evergreen State's largest metropolis, but it's also the biggest city in the entire Pacific Northwest. Following Interstate 5 south, you'll quickly come across Tacoma — Seattle's thriving, working-class cousin — and southwest of that, Olympia, the state capital. If you then trace a line west towards the Pacific coast, you'll hit the twin towns of Aberdeen and Hoquiam, which sit on the muddy, rain-soaked shores of Grays Harbor County.
While normally associated with the logging industry — as well as the late grunge rocker Kurt Cobain, who grew up in the area — the bay is also known for its outstanding natural scenery, as seen in Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge. This 1,500-acre reserve on the northeastern shore of the inlet may not be massive, especially compared with nearby behemoths such as the Olympic National Park, but it packs a serious punch when it comes to birds.
The refuge is, in fact, one of the most vital places on the entire West Coast for migratory avian species. The combination of open water, salt marshes, intertidal flats, and leafy bordering woodlands creates a perfect resting place for birds on the move as well as local species. This is especially true in the spring, which in turn draws birders from far and wide, keen to catch a glimpse of the action. For birders and nature lovers, Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge is one of Washington's most rewarding coastal escapes.
Enjoy birds and the bay at Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge
Washington's Pacific coast abounds with natural gems, such as Westport Light State Park, with quiet beaches and lighthouse views, and the stunning Alta Lake State Park, with fishing and camping. Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge fits right in with these scenic destinations, especially for birdwatchers seeking one of the region's richest coastal habitats. Formed where the Chehalis River empties into the Pacific, this 13-mile-long estuarine bay is also fed by several other freshwater arteries and boasts 94 square miles of both water and shoreline that is perfect habitat for migrating birds.
The harbor is one of the West Coast's most important estuary systems, and in order to protect the critical habitat found there, the Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1990. The reserve sits next to Hoquiam's Bowerman Airport and, at certain times of the year, sees concentrations of shore birds numbering in the hundreds of thousands, which can only be found in a few spots outside of Alaska.
"A pleasant place to visit any time of year. But timing is important. In late April and early May, the shorebird migration passes through this location, and it can be amazing," observed one visitor on Tripadvisor. Another traveler wrote, "This is a very nice spot to stop and take a walk to view the birds. There are several blinds along the way so you can observe quietly. The surroundings are beautiful, and it is a quiet haven." For birdwatchers and nature lovers alike, Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge offers an unforgettable experience on Washington's coast.
Add species to your birding life list at Grays Harbor
For birding enthusiasts, Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge presents a chance to observe an array of species. Among those, shore birds are the most sought-after and arrive in the greatest concentrations in the springtime. A whopping 24 species can be found there, including the dunlin, western sandpiper, plover, as well as red knots and dowitchers. In fact, the Bowerman Basin — where the wildlife refuge sits — hosts up to half of all migratory shorebirds that come through Grays Harbor in the spring, making it exceptionally fertile ground for birders.
You'll find more than just shorebirds at the reserve as well. Other species include waterfowl such as American widgeon, mallards, and green-winged teal, as well as brown pelicans, peregrine falcons, loons, herons, and cormorants. One Google reviewer highlighted the refuge's impressive variety of birds in a 5-star review, writing, "Delightful experience at this wildlife area. [...] Saw lots of Dunlin and other wading shore birds, sparrows, bald [eagles], ducks, and geese, including a small flock of white-fronted geese, blue heron, chickadees, and wrens."
The Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge is about a 1.5-hour drive from Tacoma and two hours from downtown Seattle. Visitors can access the refuge's boardwalk for some of the best birding sightlines or take a stroll along the wooded Sandpiper Trail. The town of Hoquiam celebrates the arrival of the shorebirds each spring with the Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival, so consider visiting during that time. There are also a handful of hotels and inns here if you're planning to stay overnight. For more of Washington's natural scenery, check out the Capitol State Forest near Olympia, with plenty of trails, campgrounds, and wildlife.