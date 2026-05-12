Between Olympia And The Pacific Coast Is Washington's Thriving Forest With Trails, Campgrounds, And Wildlife
While Seattle is definitely the most famous city in Washington, if you cruise about an hour south down Interstate 5, you'll come upon the state capital, Olympia. While this laid-back harbor town of around 56,000 people is known for its college vibes and once-sizzling punk and indie music scene (famed rocker Kurt Cobain lived there for some time), it's also a great launchpad for exploring the array of outdoor destinations that surround it. From Hood Canal — the only saltwater fjord in the Lower 48 — to the majesty of the Olympic National Park, Olympia is within quick striking distance of a number of natural gems, though one of the most beguiling sits right at its back door.
Less than 20 minutes southwest of downtown, you'll find the Capitol State Forest, a 110,000-acre patch of deep woods blanketing low peaks, ridges, and hidden, mossy valleys. While much of it is managed timber land, the forest is also a natural playground, with hiking trails, fast-flowing creeks, primitive campgrounds, and plenty of dirt and gravel paths for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, and off-roading.
This thick island of forest is surprisingly dense and wild, and acts as a natural barrier between Olympia and the wet, windswept Pacific Coast. Its proximity to Washington's funky capital also makes it very easy to explore. It's a convenient place for those keen to get their nature fix, with plenty of wildlife abounding in the rich, lush environs.
Hiking and biking in Capitol State Forest
Capitol State Forest boasts over 150 miles of trails designated for a variety of uses, though hiking is among the most popular. This is especially true at the McLane Creek Nature Trail, which is one of the forest's most accessible routes. This 1.5-mile loop is situated right on the edge of town and takes hikers along a well-maintained boardwalk around two ponds next to a creek, where you can spot spawning salmon in the fall. "McLane Creek is a little gem in the Olympia area — you really don't need to go far to feel immersed in beautiful nature," wrote one recent visitor on Google Reviews, while another raved, "Wow, what a great loop trail. We saw so much! A ton of newts, mushrooms, birds, evidence of beavers, geese, and more."
For those looking to go further into the forest, the Fall Creek area features a whole system of trails heading up onto ridges that also includes access to the 2,659-foot Capitol Peak. The Porter Trail is a 13-mile-long deep dive that boasts wetlands, old railway beds, and vistas of the Chehalis River Valley. The Mima Falls Loop winds through idyllic, fern-rich forest floor to the base of the small waterfall it's named for. While you're in the neighborhood, make sure to take in the nearby Mima Mounds, a mysterious and peculiar landmark of strange beauty.
Off-roaders will also find plenty to explore in the State Capitol Forest, with 89 miles of trail open to ATVs and dirt bikes. Popular routes include the Waddell Basin West, along with the Rock Candy Trail system, which leads to a mountaintop offering exhilarating views of Puget Sound and the jagged, snow-capped rise of the Olympia Mountains.
Camping in Capitol State Forest
The area between Olympia and the coast is home to some quiet camping havens, so if you're looking to snooze under the trees, Capitol State Forest has plenty of options. The reserve hosts a number of official campgrounds tucked deep into the woods, including Fall Creek, Middle Waddell, Porter Creek, and Margaret McKinney. Keep in mind that this forest isn't the place for glamping: there are no RV hookups, and restrooms come in the form of pit toilets. Camping in the forest is first-come, first-served, free of charge, and open from May 1 to November 30. Dispersed camping is not allowed, and some designated areas are closed due to falling tree danger, so check before you head out.
While the sites may be basic, they deliver nature where it's needed. "Being just on the outskirts of town. Yet feels like [you're] a million miles away deep in the forest. With wildlife to boot," wrote one camper on Google Reviews, while another noted, "My kids and I just got back from a two-night stay. This campground was beautiful. The trails were wonderful, 6-8 miles of easy river trails right from the campground."
While you're in the Capitol State Forest, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, as the woods, hills, and valleys are home to species such as deer, black bear, beaver, cougar, bobcats, elk, and more. Four-legged animals are a regular sight in the forest, but if you look carefully, you just might catch a glimpse of bipedal creatures, as there are whispers and rumors of the legendary sasquatch ambling throughout the area. For more of Western Washington's wonder, check out this scenic byway with misty beaches, state parks, and charming villages.