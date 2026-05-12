Between Olympia And The Pacific Coast Is Washington's Thriving Forest With Trails, Campgrounds, And Wildlife

While Seattle is definitely the most famous city in Washington, if you cruise about an hour south down Interstate 5, you'll come upon the state capital, Olympia. While this laid-back harbor town of around 56,000 people is known for its college vibes and once-sizzling punk and indie music scene (famed rocker Kurt Cobain lived there for some time), it's also a great launchpad for exploring the array of outdoor destinations that surround it. From Hood Canal — the only saltwater fjord in the Lower 48 — to the majesty of the Olympic National Park, Olympia is within quick striking distance of a number of natural gems, though one of the most beguiling sits right at its back door.

Less than 20 minutes southwest of downtown, you'll find the Capitol State Forest, a 110,000-acre patch of deep woods blanketing low peaks, ridges, and hidden, mossy valleys. While much of it is managed timber land, the forest is also a natural playground, with hiking trails, fast-flowing creeks, primitive campgrounds, and plenty of dirt and gravel paths for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, and off-roading.

This thick island of forest is surprisingly dense and wild, and acts as a natural barrier between Olympia and the wet, windswept Pacific Coast. Its proximity to Washington's funky capital also makes it very easy to explore. It's a convenient place for those keen to get their nature fix, with plenty of wildlife abounding in the rich, lush environs.