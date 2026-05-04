Washington's State Park Hugging The Pacific Northwest Shore Has Quiet Beaches And Lighthouse Views

The beautiful Pacific Northwest state of Washington boasts some of the country's most enviable state parks. 40 million people a year wind their way through the 124 lush parklands scattered across the verdant "Evergreen State," which also happens to be home to one of America's oldest state park systems. For those seeking emerald Mother Nature accompanied by salty ocean breezes, you'll find a handful of Washington's state parks dotted along its breathtaking coastline. One of these is Westport Light State Park, nestled on 560 acres of land where the Pacific Ocean meets Half Moon Bay. Here you'll relax into an unspoiled haven with pretty, quiet beaches and historic lighthouse views.

Located in the coastal town of Westport, 99 miles from Tacoma and 130 miles from downtown Seattle, Westport Light State Park makes a terrific, scenic day trip to escape the big city. One of the park's biggest charms is that you can make it an active or relaxed visit depending on how you're feeling that day. For meandering and biking, there's the Westport Light Trail, a paved,1-mile ADA-accessible promenade. The trail opens up to a lovely peek at the tallest lighthouse in Washington State, with jaw-dropping 360-degree views.

A long, bucolic stretch of sand that's also a conservation area defines the beach on the park's Pacific Ocean side, while beaches on the northern edge of the park teem with delicious waves that offer world-class surfing. Westport Light State Park's beaches are perfect for a host of recreational activities, including birdwatching, crabbing, kiteboarding, kayaking, and horseback riding. You can visit the park, which is equipped with basic facilities including bathrooms, showers, and picnic tables, year-round from 8:00 a.m. to dusk.