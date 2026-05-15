Wisconsin's Affordable City Nicknamed 'The Cheese Capital Of The World' Has A Scenic Lake And Walkable Downtown

It may not come as a surprise that Wisconsin is home to destinations known entirely for their cheese. What may surprise some travelers, though, is that one particular place in Wisconsin is widely recognized as the "Cheese Capital of the World." The city of Plymouth has been dubbed "ground zero for the Wisconsin cheese industry," according to Visit Sheboygan County. The city produces an estimated 10% to 15% of all the cheese consumed in the U.S., with major companies such as Sargento, Masters Gallery, and Sartori operating in or near the area. Over the years, residents have bolstered Plymouth's identity by building cheese factories, creating a dairy heritage center, and establishing mouth-watering cheese festivals. The city even holds a cheese drop for New Year's Eve.

Although Plymouth specializes in cheese and dairy, it also stands out for its affordability and convenient, scenic location. The heart of the city is located just minutes from Elkhart Lake and Crystal Lake, and the city itself lies along the Mullet River, so there is no shortage of outdoor recreation activities for visitors. There are also several historic walks, breweries, boutiques, art experiences, and local restaurants within the walkable downtown along Mill Street.

Plymouth lies between two of Wisconsin's major cities, sitting around 50 miles north of Milwaukee and 60 miles south of Green Bay. This means visitors can fly into either Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport or Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and drive to Plymouth from there. Upon arriving in town, travelers will find a handful of budget-friendly accommodation options, including the Plymouth Suites Hotel and the AmericInn.