Wisconsin's Affordable City Nicknamed 'The Cheese Capital Of The World' Has A Scenic Lake And Walkable Downtown
It may not come as a surprise that Wisconsin is home to destinations known entirely for their cheese. What may surprise some travelers, though, is that one particular place in Wisconsin is widely recognized as the "Cheese Capital of the World." The city of Plymouth has been dubbed "ground zero for the Wisconsin cheese industry," according to Visit Sheboygan County. The city produces an estimated 10% to 15% of all the cheese consumed in the U.S., with major companies such as Sargento, Masters Gallery, and Sartori operating in or near the area. Over the years, residents have bolstered Plymouth's identity by building cheese factories, creating a dairy heritage center, and establishing mouth-watering cheese festivals. The city even holds a cheese drop for New Year's Eve.
Although Plymouth specializes in cheese and dairy, it also stands out for its affordability and convenient, scenic location. The heart of the city is located just minutes from Elkhart Lake and Crystal Lake, and the city itself lies along the Mullet River, so there is no shortage of outdoor recreation activities for visitors. There are also several historic walks, breweries, boutiques, art experiences, and local restaurants within the walkable downtown along Mill Street.
Plymouth lies between two of Wisconsin's major cities, sitting around 50 miles north of Milwaukee and 60 miles south of Green Bay. This means visitors can fly into either Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport or Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and drive to Plymouth from there. Upon arriving in town, travelers will find a handful of budget-friendly accommodation options, including the Plymouth Suites Hotel and the AmericInn.
Enjoy walkable Plymouth's affordable, cheesy fun
For cheese lovers, it's hard to find a better place to visit than Plymouth. Downtown, the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center showcases the history and importance of cheese production in the city. It also offers hands-on learning events and a wide variety of cheese products and merchandise. Elsewhere in Plymouth, visitors can take private tours highlighting major historical and cultural landmarks such as the Antoinette cow statue, an ode to the city's dairy heritage. In addition to year-round attractions, travelers can time their trip around one of Plymouth's many events, including the Cheese Capital Festival, Mill Street Festival, Cheese Capital Wine Walk, and Cheese Capital Jazz and Blues Crawl.
Plymouth is a surprisingly affordable place to visit, and several of the most popular tourist attractions are free or easy on the wallet. Free options include the Plymouth Historical Society Museum, the Plymouth Arts Center, the Walldogs mural walk (the city's top attraction on Tripadvisor), and outdoor concerts in the summer. When it's time to eat, Chester's Drive-In (one of the highest-rated restaurants in town, via Tripadvisor) features inexpensive, old-school offerings such as burgers, fries, and sundaes.
Many of Plymouth's sites can be found by exploring on foot. The downtown area, concentrated around Mill Street, has a walkability rating of 65 out of 100, per Walk Score, and categories including shopping, parks, and culture and entertainment scored closer to 100. The entirety of Mill Street runs about eight blocks, or a 10-minute walk, so it's easy to walk between shops, checking out the murals on the buildings.
Adventure outdoors while exploring the lakes near Plymouth
Plymouth's downtown lies along the Mullet River and around 6 miles south of Crystal Lake, which has become a beloved stop for locals and tourists alike. Crystal Lake is a 129-acre reservoir that is located within Plymouth city limits (not to be confused with the lake of the same name about an hour and a half west) and offers fishing and boating, among other outdoor activities. Avid fishers can hope to catch a variety of Wisconsin fish — including walleye, bass, and northern pike. When it's too cold to take advantage of the public boat launch, people can still enjoy ice fishing during the winter months.
After taking in the stunning natural landscape, visitors can also check out the adjacent Crystal Lake Golf Course, an 18-hole public course that includes a bar, casual food items, and events during the summer season (think live music and golf tournaments). For those looking for a more relaxing and luxurious moment, they can head to the Osthoff Resort and Spa, offering award-winning spa treatments just north of Elkhart Lake, which boasts a spa resort town that looks like a Hallmark movie. "Beautiful property on a pristine lake," one user wrote on Tripadvisor. "So much fun to hang out at the beach bar or use the grills to make dinner by the shore."
In addition to the picturesque Crystal and Elkhart lakes, Plymouth itself is home to a whopping 18 parks, including Stayer Junior Park along the Mullet River and Plymouth City Park, which features a swimming pool and skate park.