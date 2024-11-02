Wisconsin's Under-The-Radar Lake Getaway Is A Spa Resort Town That Looks Like A Hallmark Movie

Less than 24 miles from the adventures on Lake Winnebago, travelers longing for a relaxing, under-the-radar getaway will find beautiful Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Home to one of the most sparklingly clean lakes in Wisconsin, this quaint Midwestern village will make you feel like you've stepped into a Hallmark movie. Once a hotspot for gamblers, Elkhart Lake now embraces a reputation as a spa resort town full of natural beauty. Whether you want to soak in soothing waters or kayak on the lake, this destination has plenty of fascinating attractions and experiences in store for you to discover.

No matter what you want to do in Elkhart Lake, a little planning goes a long way to ensure you make the most of your visit. Many people flock to this lake town in the summer when high temperatures make the waters warm enough for activities like swimming and kayaking. If you prefer to avoid crowds but still want to enjoy the outdoors, spring and fall are excellent seasons for appreciating Elkhart Lake's landscapes. Holiday events like the Old World Christmas Market make winter a fun time to explore the region too.