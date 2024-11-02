Wisconsin's Under-The-Radar Lake Getaway Is A Spa Resort Town That Looks Like A Hallmark Movie
Less than 24 miles from the adventures on Lake Winnebago, travelers longing for a relaxing, under-the-radar getaway will find beautiful Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Home to one of the most sparklingly clean lakes in Wisconsin, this quaint Midwestern village will make you feel like you've stepped into a Hallmark movie. Once a hotspot for gamblers, Elkhart Lake now embraces a reputation as a spa resort town full of natural beauty. Whether you want to soak in soothing waters or kayak on the lake, this destination has plenty of fascinating attractions and experiences in store for you to discover.
No matter what you want to do in Elkhart Lake, a little planning goes a long way to ensure you make the most of your visit. Many people flock to this lake town in the summer when high temperatures make the waters warm enough for activities like swimming and kayaking. If you prefer to avoid crowds but still want to enjoy the outdoors, spring and fall are excellent seasons for appreciating Elkhart Lake's landscapes. Holiday events like the Old World Christmas Market make winter a fun time to explore the region too.
What to expect from Elkhart Lake's luxurious spa resort
For an experience that rivals the offerings at L.A.'s best Korean day spas, head to Elkhart Lake's one and only Osthoff Resort. While this award-winning resort features everything from gorgeous views and cozy rooms to on-site dining and several pools, it is perhaps most popular for its spa.
On a quest to help guests find peace of mind and pursue their wellness goals, Aspira Spa draws inspiration from local scenery and focuses on natural treatments. Your Aspira Spa experience begins with leaving your phone behind. That's right, no cellphones allowed at Aspira Spa. Once you've abandoned your tech, choose from a menu of indulgent massage, facial, and body treatments. Some top offerings, such as the Cedars Massage Experience, feature local ingredients like cedar. Visitors can also snag a spa day pass for $55 per person and hop from the spa's whirlpools to the meditation sanctuary, lounges, or sauna. If you get hungry between treatments, the spa has its own on-site cafe serving salads, smoothies, and grain bowls.
Outdoor adventures and under-the-radar attractions in Elkhart Lake
Surrounded by stunning lakes, rivers, and wildlife areas, Elkhart Lake provides adventurous souls with tons of fun ways to embrace the outdoors. While Wisconsin Dells enjoys the "Water Park Capital of the World" title, Elkhart Lake boasts a packed roster of lakeside activities. In the warm summer months, visitors can spend all day swimming in and boating on Elkhart Lake. Make the most of your lake outing by hitting up local outfitters like Elkhart Lake Watersports for everything from gear rentals to wakeboard lessons.
When you need a break from the water, keep active by exploring the village's nature trails. One incredible, under-the-radar spot worth visiting is the LaBudde Creek Segment of the Ice Age Trail. Part of the larger Ice Age National Trail, this hiking path treats travelers to photo-worthy views of wetlands, prairies, and forests. Prefer to travel the trails by bike? Rent a bicycle or take your own to the nearby Rocky Knoll Trail Network, where you can find a roughly 5-mile-long mountain biking trail. In the winter, swap hiking and biking for snowshoeing at Quit Qui Oc Golf Course.