Forget The Caribbean, Retire To This Sunny Island Chain With Gorgeous Beaches And A Low Cost Of Living

White sandy beaches, turquoise water, and warm temperatures all year round — it's the picture-perfect set-up for any retiree looking to swap city life for island shores. And for most Americans, that dream is often tied to the Caribbean isles — home to underrated hidden gems and relaxed island vibes. But the Caribbean isn't the be-all and end-all of island retirement destinations. Enter the Philippines, a sunny Southeast Asian archipelago with island getaways that match the Caribbean's beat for beat.

With this sun-drenched country boasting 7,641 islands, retirees get that rare opportunity to indulge in their dream retirement lifestyle — whether that be settling in a beachside villa in a remote island province, or in a modern condominium right in the city center. The three major islands that make up the Philippines — Luzon to the north, Mindanao to the south, and Visayas cradled at the center — offer their own unique take on natural landscapes, activities, nightlife, and culinary scenes. And thanks to its equatorial location, the Philippines receives between 11 and 13 hours of sunlight per day throughout the year, with intense sunshine battering down around noon — earning no complaints from beach lovers, for sure.

Far be it from us to dismiss the Caribbean, which is beautiful in its own right. But throw in world-renowned beaches, famously warm and welcoming locals, and the fact that communicating in English is a breeze, and this Asian archipelago stops being a Caribbean alternative and becomes a retirement destination that takes that affordable island paradise brief to heart.