Forget The Caribbean, Retire To This Sunny Island Chain With Gorgeous Beaches And A Low Cost Of Living
White sandy beaches, turquoise water, and warm temperatures all year round — it's the picture-perfect set-up for any retiree looking to swap city life for island shores. And for most Americans, that dream is often tied to the Caribbean isles — home to underrated hidden gems and relaxed island vibes. But the Caribbean isn't the be-all and end-all of island retirement destinations. Enter the Philippines, a sunny Southeast Asian archipelago with island getaways that match the Caribbean's beat for beat.
With this sun-drenched country boasting 7,641 islands, retirees get that rare opportunity to indulge in their dream retirement lifestyle — whether that be settling in a beachside villa in a remote island province, or in a modern condominium right in the city center. The three major islands that make up the Philippines — Luzon to the north, Mindanao to the south, and Visayas cradled at the center — offer their own unique take on natural landscapes, activities, nightlife, and culinary scenes. And thanks to its equatorial location, the Philippines receives between 11 and 13 hours of sunlight per day throughout the year, with intense sunshine battering down around noon — earning no complaints from beach lovers, for sure.
Far be it from us to dismiss the Caribbean, which is beautiful in its own right. But throw in world-renowned beaches, famously warm and welcoming locals, and the fact that communicating in English is a breeze, and this Asian archipelago stops being a Caribbean alternative and becomes a retirement destination that takes that affordable island paradise brief to heart.
Discover world-renowned beaches in the Philippines
Here's why the Philippines is a shoo-in for beach-obsessed retirees: Wherever you're based, you're never far from one. Flanked by the Pacific Ocean, the South China Sea, and the Celebes Sea, the Philippines' islands and coastlines benefit from some of the most spectacularly balmy waters in the world, where sea temperatures rarely dip below 77 degrees Fahrenheit.
This spells a slew of water-centric activities for retirees whose tastes skew toward adventure — and miles of uninterrupted shores for restorative walks and seeking solitude. Manila-based retirees have a Rolodex of beach getaways at their disposal: Puerto Galera's White Beach satisfies a diving or snorkeling fix in just a 3.5-hour drive and ferry ride south of Manila, while the beaches spread along the Batangas coastline often welcome overnight visitors.
Heavy-hitters like the globally celebrated white sands of Boracay or the sea turtle sanctuary of Apo Island are just the appetizers; retirees — wielding their gift of free time — can easily hop on a plane or ferry to savor the lesser-known beaches around the Philippines. This includes El Nido's Entalula Beach, a secluded slice of paradise with limestone cliffs and turquoise waters; Siargao's Pacifico Beach, peppered with surfers unable to resist the lure of its powerful swells; Kalanggaman Island's Caribbean-like, powder-white sandbar; and the dramatic, windswept shores of Batanes, whose northernmost location makes it quite the detour for those willing to make the journey. Just have your sea legs ready: Though bigger islands have domestic airports, reaching the more remote islands will often involve a ferry, small plane, or boat.
Living large for less in the Philippines
Fortunately, retirees needn't drain their pockets to live well in the Philippines — with some savvy budgeting and an open mind, striking a balance between modest day-to-day spending and the occasional indulgence is a cinch. Prepare for housing to take up the biggest chunk of expenses — rents run higher in major cities like Manila, Cebu, and Davao, but you can't argue with the trade-off: shopping, museums, dining, and health care facilities right at your doorstep. Many retirees opt to settle in provinces like Bohol or Iloilo, where housing can be as little as half of Manila's rental prices, per expatriation platform Expatis.
Beyond housing, everyday life is where living larger for less really comes into play. Hit the local markets to take advantage of exotic tropical produce (you've never truly tasted a mango until you've tried one from the Philippines) or sample affordable, flavor-packed Filipino home-cooked meals at local eateries. This carves out more room in your retirement budget for spontaneous weekend getaways or immersive trips around the country — and given the sheer diversity of landscapes and experiences around the islands, it's genuinely hard to run out of things to do.
A mix of careful planning, low-cost carrier deals, and budget-friendly hotels opens up access to a variety of adventures — whether it's diving the depths of Coron Island's Barracuda Lake, renowned not for barracudas but for its layered cool-meets-hot water temperatures, or getting up close and personal with wide-eyed tarsiers at the Tarsier Foundation in Bohol. And for those sudden pangs for a taste of home — one of the risks that come with retiring abroad — international grocery staples are easy to come by in cities like Manila.