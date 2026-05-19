Canada's Island Park Is A Crowd-Free Sprawl With A Scenic Lake And Yurt Camping

If you're looking for a corner of Cape Breton Island that hasn't been overrun by Instagram crowds, Whycocomagh Provincial Park should be at the top of your list. Set on a hillside with spectacular views of Bras d'Or Lake, the park is the perfect outdoor getaway for some solitude. The name comes from the Indigenous Mi'kmaq language and means "head of the waters." Spelled We'goqoma'q in the local language and Whycocomagh in its Anglicized form, it's pronounced Way-co-co-mah — a bit easier than it might look at first glance.

The park is open seasonally from June to October. Summer brings ideal temperatures for outdoor fun, but Cape Breton is also one of Canada's top destinations for fall foliage, and leaves blanket the landscape with rich colors around October. As a base for exploring, Whycocomagh Provincial Park is perfect for hiking, boating, and learning about local Indigenous cultures and Canadian history.

To reach the park, it's easiest to fly to Sydney, a vibrant college city on Cape Breton Island that's just over an hour from the park. McCurdy Sydney Airport (YQY) has regular service to Toronto and Montreal. If you're coming from Halifax, Canada's vibrant harbor city with European vibes, it's a scenic three-hour drive with lots of worthwhile stops along the way.