Tourists Are Flocking To This Vibrant Canadian Harbor City With Strong European Vibes And Maritime History

While Canada is widely known for its sky-scraping mountains and cold, snowy winters, it also holds the title of having the longest coastline in the world, home to many remarkable beachside destinations. One such waterfront, harborside city is Halifax, where busy, walkable streets lie adjacent to the harbor and its many coves. So much so, one could be forgiven for thinking they've arrived on the popular and eco-friendly streets of Copenhagen, Denmark, rather than the friendly and welcoming east coast of Nova Scotia.

What was originally the first planned settlement in North America by the British government, Halifax was settled on a spot chosen for its large, ice-free harbor and proximity to fishing grounds. Today, it has developed into a thriving, community-oriented city built on a robust tourism industry. Home to Halifax Stanfield International Airport and considered the marquee cruise port in Atlantic Canada, the city boasts a rich maritime history and a vibrant, active, outdoor lifestyle attractive to residents and tourists alike.

Start your trip with a stroll along the waterfront boardwalk. This 2.5-mile prime harbor-side locale, once an important piece of Halifax's industrial past, is now lined with family-friendly parks, public artworks, boutique shopping, and unique restaurants, including candy shops and beer gardens. If you're particularly interested in Nova Scotia's shipbuilding and seagoing heritage, stop in at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic. And just a 15-minute walk away sits the Halifax Citadel. This eight-sided, star-shaped maritime stronghold, dating from the mid-1800s, was the city's first line of defense against potential threats. As a nod to its storied past, cannon fire, affectionately referred to as the "noon gun," marks the lunchtime hour every day except Christmas.