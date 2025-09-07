Tourists Are Flocking To This Vibrant Canadian Harbor City With Strong European Vibes And Maritime History
While Canada is widely known for its sky-scraping mountains and cold, snowy winters, it also holds the title of having the longest coastline in the world, home to many remarkable beachside destinations. One such waterfront, harborside city is Halifax, where busy, walkable streets lie adjacent to the harbor and its many coves. So much so, one could be forgiven for thinking they've arrived on the popular and eco-friendly streets of Copenhagen, Denmark, rather than the friendly and welcoming east coast of Nova Scotia.
What was originally the first planned settlement in North America by the British government, Halifax was settled on a spot chosen for its large, ice-free harbor and proximity to fishing grounds. Today, it has developed into a thriving, community-oriented city built on a robust tourism industry. Home to Halifax Stanfield International Airport and considered the marquee cruise port in Atlantic Canada, the city boasts a rich maritime history and a vibrant, active, outdoor lifestyle attractive to residents and tourists alike.
Start your trip with a stroll along the waterfront boardwalk. This 2.5-mile prime harbor-side locale, once an important piece of Halifax's industrial past, is now lined with family-friendly parks, public artworks, boutique shopping, and unique restaurants, including candy shops and beer gardens. If you're particularly interested in Nova Scotia's shipbuilding and seagoing heritage, stop in at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic. And just a 15-minute walk away sits the Halifax Citadel. This eight-sided, star-shaped maritime stronghold, dating from the mid-1800s, was the city's first line of defense against potential threats. As a nod to its storied past, cannon fire, affectionately referred to as the "noon gun," marks the lunchtime hour every day except Christmas.
Tourism, community-centered daily life, and events drive Halifax's popularity
With the rise of social media showcasing far-flung destinations, there have been many instances where overtourism has caused harm to local communities and environments, including popular destinations like Bali and Barcelona. However, 88 percent of Haligonians polled considered tourism to have a positive influence on their communities. This local support has helped pave the way for Halifax to embrace sustainable tourism growth while still celebrating its rich maritime history and coastal roots.
Reminiscent of cities like Brussels or Frankfurt, Halifax is extremely walkable and community-centered, both in values and geography. The Halifax Public Gardens and Halifax Farmers Markets offer opportunities to connect with nature, locals, and fellow travelers in the heart of the city. Just a 10-minute walk east on Spring Garden Road, the award-winning Halifax Central Library is as much a modern community gathering place as it is a purveyor of literary resources. Halifax has also become the host of many prominent events, including the 2024 Juno Awards (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys) and the Pickleball Canada National Championship. The Halifax Jazz Festival is held annually in July, while countless concerts, comedy shows, markets, and fairs are hosted year-round.
Sports fans can also get in on the action by catching a HFX Wanderers FC soccer match at their stadium in the city center. Part of the Canadian Premier League, the Wanderers have hosted many well-known teams, including Wrexham AFC. If you want to get out of town and explore some of Canada's wild outdoors, try kayaking the Shubenacadie Canal Waterway or jumping on the Rum Runners Trail, a breathtaking trail for bikers linking Halifax to Lunenburg.
Halifax is a foodie and seafood lover's dream
Halifax is an undeniable destination for all kinds of travelers. If the active, outdoor lifestyle and rich maritime history don't reel you in, dive into Halifax's exciting and vibrant food scene instead. One block south of the Citadel, Spring Garden Road is a popular spot for local shopping and dining, including nearby Mashawee Mediterranean Grill. This highly-rated restaurant serves donair, a beef, tomato, and onion-filled pita, drizzled with a garlicky sauce of quintessentially Greek origin, that is also the official food of Halifax. For a unique take on Italian cuisine, head over to The Bicycle Thief, just a 15-minute walk from Mashawee and situated right on the harbor. This multi-award-winning restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, has extensive wine and cocktail menus, serves on-theme, decadent desserts, and boasts a 4.7-star rating with over 7,000 Google reviews.
Given its prime oceanside location, no trip to Halifax is complete without at least one seafood-centric meal. As Halifax has grown into a top culinary destination for foodies, the city is home to several curated food tours and is also a necessary stop on the one-of-a-kind Nova Scotia Chowder Trail. This self-guided immersive experience takes visitors to restaurants across the province, each offering its own unique take on this local dietary staple. With nine participating restaurants in Halifax, chowder enthusiasts can collect passport stamps and even win prizes. To continue your chowder scavenger hunt and Nova Scotia adventure, take the Aldernat Ferry, the oldest saltwater ferry in North America, to nearby Dartmouth, Halifax's sister city across the harbor.