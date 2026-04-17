Canada's Vibrant College City Is A Coastal Gem

When it comes to finding a tranquil coastal getaway, most Canadians don't realize there's a treasure trove of adventure waiting close to home. Canada's coastline is the longest in the world, stretching about 151,000 miles, so there's no shortage of seaside experiences. One of the country's most distinctive coastal vacations is Cape Breton Island, just off the northeastern coast of mainland Nova Scotia. According to the island's official tourism site, it has 1,120 miles of coastline, meaning that "wherever you go in Cape Breton, you are never more than 30 miles from the sea." Here, you'll find the picturesque city of Sydney, a popular cruise port and gateway to the island.

Sydney was founded in 1875 as the capital of Cape Breton County. Long before that, the Mi'kmaq people are believed to have lived in the area for more than 10,000 years. Sydney is home to Cape Breton University, established in 1974, and its history is closely tied to that of the island. In 1996, the university press published "The Center of the World at the Edge of a Continent," a book detailing the island's folk traditions and immigrant history, with a focus on its Indigenous and Celtic heritage.

The closest major city to Sydney is Halifax, about 250 miles away. Cape Breton is separated from mainland Nova Scotia by the 2-mile-wide Strait of Canso, which is crossed by the Canso Causeway. Travelers can fly into Halifax Stanfield International Airport or opt for the closer J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport, located less than 10 miles from the city, with flights to and from Toronto and Montreal.