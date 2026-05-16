5 One-Hit Wonders From The '70s That Belong On Every Road Trip Playlist
By the 1970s, the construction of highways across the United States and more families gaining the ability to own a car had ingrained road tripping into American culture. Movies centered around cross-country journeys like "Smokey and the Bandit" and "The Muppet Movie" added to the wanderlust. Perhaps even more enduring than this decade's films is its music, which no doubt soundtracked these retro road trips and can still set the scene today. For many artists, just one song is all it takes to solidify a decades-long legacy, and get listeners in the mood to take a drive.
After sifting through 1970s one-hit wonders celebrated by the likes of VH1, American Songwriter, and Top40Weekly, we chose five songs that should become a part of your timeless road trip playlist. Building upon the emphasis on storytelling and homegrown sounds that came out of the 1960s, these 1970s one-hit wonders each feature strong imagery and deserve to be blasted out of car speakers on a wide open road. Your end destination may just become an afterthought as you get lost in the upbeat artistry of this groovy decade.
Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) - Looking Glass
The story told in "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" is vivid enough for a movie. Brandy is a bartender in what sounds like an idyllic seaside harbor town with off-the-grid vibes. While sailors come and go, she only has love for a particular vagabond who is too much of a drifter to stay on land. Such themes of exploration make this song feel road trip worthy. Looking Glass scored the top spot on the Billboard charts with "Brandy" in 1972, and has reached younger generations by featuring on the soundtracks for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "BlacKkKlansman."
In the Summertime - Mungo Jerry
With lighthearted lyrics such as "Have a drink, have a drive, go out and see what you can find" and others that mention fishing and swimming, "In the Summertime" by Mungo Jerry sounds like a road trip waiting to happen. But even if it had no lyrics, this 1970 hit would likely get stuck in your head. Its upbeat rhythm is definitely an earworm and perfect for cruising in the sunshine. The song made it to No. 3 on the Billboard Singles chart, and the band's lead singer, Ray Dorset, said it only took 10 minutes to write.
Escape (The Piña Colada Song) - Rupert Holmes
"Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes is another 1970s hit with a layered story to tell. An unsatisfied man answers a newspaper ad from a woman seeking someone who likes piña coladas, "dunes on the cape," and wants to make an escape. The woman behind the ad comes as a big surprise to the song's protagonist. Escaping to the beach with piña coladas makes this No. 1 hit extremely vacation-worthy. If you like this tropical drink too, check out Puerto Rico's five best piña coladas in San Juan.
Dancing in the Moonlight - King Harvest
After their original band, Boffalongo, called it quits, brothers Sherman and Wells Kelly joined King Harvest in the early 1970s, bringing their song "Dancing in the Moonlight" with them. The new King Harvest version was more successful, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. With simple, breezy lyrics about "feeling warm and bright," everyone can easily sing along with this song that encapsulates the free-spirited attitudes of the 1970s. Many have aimed to recapture such feelings by releasing covers of the song, such as English band Toploader and Disney star Alyson Stoner.
Funky Town - Lipps Inc.
Whether your road trip destination is actually a funky town or not, "Funky Town" by Lipps Inc. is a song all about seeking out a change of scenery. This catchy track was one of the last disco songs of the 1970s, taking the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart for an entire month in 1979. The "Won't you take me to Funkytown?" lyrics may be a bit repetitive, but the song still evokes an adventurous feeling for the journey ahead. It was at the top of the charts in 1980 as well, making it the perfect lead into some one-hit wonders from the '80s that belong on your road trip playlist, too.