5 One-Hit Wonders From The '70s That Belong On Every Road Trip Playlist

By the 1970s, the construction of highways across the United States and more families gaining the ability to own a car had ingrained road tripping into American culture. Movies centered around cross-country journeys like "Smokey and the Bandit" and "The Muppet Movie" added to the wanderlust. Perhaps even more enduring than this decade's films is its music, which no doubt soundtracked these retro road trips and can still set the scene today. For many artists, just one song is all it takes to solidify a decades-long legacy, and get listeners in the mood to take a drive.

After sifting through 1970s one-hit wonders celebrated by the likes of VH1, American Songwriter, and Top40Weekly, we chose five songs that should become a part of your timeless road trip playlist. Building upon the emphasis on storytelling and homegrown sounds that came out of the 1960s, these 1970s one-hit wonders each feature strong imagery and deserve to be blasted out of car speakers on a wide open road. Your end destination may just become an afterthought as you get lost in the upbeat artistry of this groovy decade.