There's Another Side Of Hollywood Many Visitors Never Experience

Some of Hollywood's most iconic landmarks are probably already on your itinerary — and they should be. But it's the way you observe them that takes your experience from ordinary to memorable. The Hollywood sign is something you don't want to miss, but most people see it from the street, snap a photo, and move on. Instead, hike to Bronson Cave, where the 1966 movie "Batman" was filmed. As of the time of writing, the cave is temporarily closed, but the canyon and the paths around it are open, and you can still get an incredible view of the Hollywood sign. "Perfect spot for some Instagram-worthy shots. The hills are tall and the nature feels wild and untouched. Hard to believe this peaceful beauty is just 10 minutes away from the buzz of the city," one visitor noted in a Google Maps review.

Another great way to view the sign is to hike up to the Griffith Observatory for incredible sunset views. It's the same setting that made "La La Land" and "Rebel Without a Cause" iconic — and it hits just as hard in person. Then, make your way around Griffith Park, and you'll find a few museums, including the Autry Museum of the American West and the Travel Town Museum.

Closer to the heart of the neighborhood, you can trade wax figures for unique art installations at The Hollywood Sculpture Park, which can act as an alternative to the overly touristy Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum. Finally, if you want a real taste of movie magic, skip the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the Warner Bros. Studio to see live television sets.