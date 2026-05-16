There's Another Side Of Hollywood Many Visitors Never Experience
The glitz, the glam, and the fame are what bring visitors to Hollywood. The Los Angeles neighborhood is the heart of cinematic greatness, and travelers want to see it firsthand. Of course, it's a tourist-heavy area; it's practically a living movie set. However, there is so much more than the Walk of Fame and celebrity hotspots in town, and there's a side to Hollywood you can experience like a local would — one most visitors never get to see.
The secret to seeing these lesser-known parts is stepping off the main street, Hollywood Boulevard. The famous street is lined with dozens of souvenir shops that sell the same trinkets, and the prices at many nearby restaurants are sky high. California is already a pricey meal ticket, and anywhere tourists cluster with vacation money to burn will cost you top dollar.
Once you leave the main drag, you'll notice that Hollywood is quieter and full of scenery. After all, celebrities escape to the Hollywood Hills for a reason. From sweeping canyon views to tucked-away landmarks and tasty restaurants, the destination hiding in plain sight is one worth discovering.
Don't change the course, just find a different way
Some of Hollywood's most iconic landmarks are probably already on your itinerary — and they should be. But it's the way you observe them that takes your experience from ordinary to memorable. The Hollywood sign is something you don't want to miss, but most people see it from the street, snap a photo, and move on. Instead, hike to Bronson Cave, where the 1966 movie "Batman" was filmed. As of the time of writing, the cave is temporarily closed, but the canyon and the paths around it are open, and you can still get an incredible view of the Hollywood sign. "Perfect spot for some Instagram-worthy shots. The hills are tall and the nature feels wild and untouched. Hard to believe this peaceful beauty is just 10 minutes away from the buzz of the city," one visitor noted in a Google Maps review.
Another great way to view the sign is to hike up to the Griffith Observatory for incredible sunset views. It's the same setting that made "La La Land" and "Rebel Without a Cause" iconic — and it hits just as hard in person. Then, make your way around Griffith Park, and you'll find a few museums, including the Autry Museum of the American West and the Travel Town Museum.
Closer to the heart of the neighborhood, you can trade wax figures for unique art installations at The Hollywood Sculpture Park, which can act as an alternative to the overly touristy Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum. Finally, if you want a real taste of movie magic, skip the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the Warner Bros. Studio to see live television sets.
Explore Hollywood's foodie wonderland
There are tons of bars and restaurants catering to tourists, but there are some standout spots that will level up your itinerary and leave you bragging long after you've left the City of Angels. For example, consider checking out Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles to excite your taste buds at the start of the day. The restaurant is an LA institution famous for its fried chicken-and-waffles dish and welcoming high-profile guests, like President Barack Obama.
Less than a 10-minute drive away, Oui Melrose is serving up a menu that won't break the bank. Prices range between $15 and $20 for meals like a juicy burger, a meat-packed wrap, and a refreshing salad. While you're there, wander down Melrose Avenue. It's known not just from the show "Melrose Place," but also for its row of trendy shops and cafes. The Hollywood Improv is also here — and many big-name celebrities, like Sarah Silverman, have graced the stage.
After hiking the Bronson Canyon and going on a food tour through Hollywood's restaurants, end your journey with a well-deserved sweet treat at Kettle Glazed, a retro-Americana bakery with flavors guests rave about. "Still one of the best spots in L.A. for a proper doughnut — no gimmicks, just pure goodness," one reviewer wrote on Google Maps. The real Hollywood isn't hard to find — you just have to know where to look. Curious to find more off-the-beaten-path spots in the City of Angels? Check out these uncrowded, less touristy locations in unique areas.