Los Angeles' 'Less-Touristy' Locations Where You Can Avoid Crowds In Unique Areas

Hollywood — and the people who visit — often get plenty of things wrong about Los Angeles. And perhaps one of the most offensive misconceptions is that it's too touristy and doesn't have anywhere interesting to visit. As a spread-out region encompassing numerous cities, it's not as easy to stumble upon a hidden gem in LA as it is in, say, New York. But that doesn't mean there's any shortage of unique areas here — in fact, it's quite the opposite. You just have to know where to look. With its rich history and many diverse communities, the real Los Angeles can be found in its less touristy locations, away from the crowds.

From hidden beaches and hiking trails to historic ranch houses and artsy, culture-packed neighborhoods, we've rounded up some of Los Angeles' best spots for visitors looking to go beyond the typical first-timer's itinerary. Whether you've been to Los Angeles once or twice and already hit all the top spots or you're just looking to escape the crowds, this guide has a destination you'll love. As someone who's lived in the area for years now, I used a combination of personal experience and research (largely through news publications, destination sites, and travel blogs) to round up these less-touristy LA spots.