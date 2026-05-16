Sandwiched Between Toronto And Hamilton Is Canada's Unsung Lake Ontario City With Shops In A Trendy Port

Toronto is the most visited city in Canada, and, in turn, the go-to destination for most travelers coming to Southern Ontario. But while the city does offer a wide array of attractions and nature-focused experiences, it's still just one of the region's many visit-worthy hubs. That's why today, we're turning our eyes toward nearby Mississauga, a vibrant, diverse city that promises an impressive array of things to see and do, but with fewer tourists and better prices. Visitors can look forward not only to all the waterfront attractions they'll get thanks to the unrestricted Lake Ontario access, but also to a trendy port area filled with local shops and scenic walking paths. Farther inland, you'll find a noteworthy museum, too, making this a well-rounded city break destination worth visiting in its own right.

Be warned that this isn't a particularly walkable city, and many travelers rely on their cars to get around. The good news is that driving here is much easier compared to Toronto, and public transportation options covering the main arteries (where you'll likely spend most of your time) are decent. Mississauga is also described as safe and relatively quiet for its size — perfect for travelers who want a big city experience minus the excessive noise.

With all that said, proximity to Toronto remains a big perk of coming here. The Ontario capital is only half an hour away, and that's just one of the many hubs within driving distance. Hamilton is located less than 30 miles southwest, while Niagara Falls takes just over an hour to reach. Fliers will be happy to learn that they have Toronto Pearson International Airport at their fingertips — it's within Mississauga city limits and only 10 miles away from downtown.