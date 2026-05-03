Between Toronto And Hamilton Is A Great Lakes City With A Walkable Downtown, Beach Fun, And A Giant Garden

Because Toronto is such a major tourist attraction, complete with vibrant, walkable neighborhoods, local hotspots, and beauty, travelers often overlook the many visit-worthy cities scattered around it. One in particular promises a lovely blend of downtown attractions, green spaces, and beach fun: Burlington. Compared to its better-known neighbor, Burlington is described as friendlier and more relaxed. But unlike most other places with a big nature draw, this isn't a small, quiet town. Home to roughly 200,000 people, Burlington boasts the type of vibrant cultural scene you'd expect from a hub of its size. But its main areas are still walkable enough for you to plan entire sightseeing days without needing a car. Considering how busy the downtown traffic can get, that'll save you a lot of time and stress.

With that said, driving is a great way to get here. Burlington is well-connected, with highways 403 and 407 intersecting close to the city's southernmost part and making it possible to reach Toronto in about an hour. Hamilton, the "waterfall capital of the world," with hundreds of falls, is even closer at 20 minutes away. Many New York and Pennsylvania hubs are a short drive away as well. You can travel from Buffalo to Burlington in just over an hour, and even places like Erie, Rochester, and Syracuse are within a 4-hour radius. Air travelers also have several options when choosing their entryway. John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is one of the closest major airports, located less than half an hour away. If you can't find any good flights here, try Toronto Pearson International Airport, since it's still less than 45 minutes away and holds the crown as the biggest in Canada.