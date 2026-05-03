Between Toronto And Hamilton Is A Great Lakes City With A Walkable Downtown, Beach Fun, And A Giant Garden
Because Toronto is such a major tourist attraction, complete with vibrant, walkable neighborhoods, local hotspots, and beauty, travelers often overlook the many visit-worthy cities scattered around it. One in particular promises a lovely blend of downtown attractions, green spaces, and beach fun: Burlington. Compared to its better-known neighbor, Burlington is described as friendlier and more relaxed. But unlike most other places with a big nature draw, this isn't a small, quiet town. Home to roughly 200,000 people, Burlington boasts the type of vibrant cultural scene you'd expect from a hub of its size. But its main areas are still walkable enough for you to plan entire sightseeing days without needing a car. Considering how busy the downtown traffic can get, that'll save you a lot of time and stress.
With that said, driving is a great way to get here. Burlington is well-connected, with highways 403 and 407 intersecting close to the city's southernmost part and making it possible to reach Toronto in about an hour. Hamilton, the "waterfall capital of the world," with hundreds of falls, is even closer at 20 minutes away. Many New York and Pennsylvania hubs are a short drive away as well. You can travel from Buffalo to Burlington in just over an hour, and even places like Erie, Rochester, and Syracuse are within a 4-hour radius. Air travelers also have several options when choosing their entryway. John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is one of the closest major airports, located less than half an hour away. If you can't find any good flights here, try Toronto Pearson International Airport, since it's still less than 45 minutes away and holds the crown as the biggest in Canada.
Lake Ontario views and beach days in Burlington
One of Burlington's main selling points is its unrestricted access to Lake Ontario, one of North America's famous Great Lakes. Outdoor lovers can take in the scenery and partake in their favorite maritime activities by exploring the local waterfront parks and attractions. Spencer Smith Park is one of the most popular spots in town. It features a lakefront promenade, a large playground, a peaceful pond, a varied array of flora and fauna, and lots of picnicking space. Here, you can fish, boat, or just relax on the small beach and enjoy the lake views.
If the idea of a beach day piques your interest, add Beachway Park to the itinerary, too. It stretches over almost 7 acres and has the type of white sand that's not always common for lakeside retreats. The water is of decent quality and shallow enough for less-experienced swimmers and children to work on their skills. Visitors also praise the convenient facilities, well-maintained grounds, and lovely atmosphere. Parking can be tricky, though, especially during peak hours, and there's not always a lifeguard on duty.
With that said, one of the city's top lake-related attractions is the Burlington Waterfront Trail. Visitors have touted it as a peaceful attraction with lots of opportunities to relax and enjoy the scenery. The area is well-maintained, and parking shouldn't be too difficult, either. The boardwalk is wide enough to feel quiet even on busier days when everyone's out to walk, bike, and run. If you want to make the most out of the region's natural charm, consider planning a day trip to Grimsby. Located only a 20-minute drive away, this is Canada's charming town with lake views, vineyards, and colorful cottages.
Exploring Burlington's walkable downtown and must-see garden
Downtown Burlington is not only an attraction-filled gem with an impressive selection of seasonal events, but also one of the city's most walkable areas. Its tour can start with the Art Gallery of Burlington, a place with a focus on contemporary Canadian ceramics. Here, you can check out the rotating exhibitions, experience local events, and attend courses and workshops. Just 6 minutes from here is the Joseph Brant Museum, whose three galleries house pieces that take you through Burlington's development through time. Exhibitions change, and you can check out the current ones here. Hungry? A 15-minute walk through the lakeside promenade takes you to The North Coal Kitchen & Bar. Its menu includes smoked duck tacos, buffalo chicken wings, Hawaiian BBQ ribs, St. Lawrence salmon, and charred rosé rigatoni, and customers regularly praise the quality of the food.
St. Catherines might be known as Canada's "garden city" with vineyards, parks, and trails, but Burlington doesn't fall behind when it comes to green spaces, either. About 5 miles out of downtown, you'll find the Royal Botanical Gardens, named by Tripadvisor as the top attraction to visit in the city. It's a place known for its flower exhibits, creative photo backdrops, interesting art installations, and varied plant collections. There are both indoor and outdoor spaces, so you can visit year-round. They even put up a Christmas display, but you might want to book your tickets ahead of time for that. The space is home to several gardens, an arboretum, and a network of nature trails. With that said, there's an admission fee; on the flip side, you get access to some free parking areas.