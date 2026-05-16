My 5 Favorite Places In Oahu To Take Friends And Family

When it came time to learn to swim, my father took me to Ala Moana Beach Park where he playfully tossed me in the ocean to fend for myself, a right of passage for many kids in Hawaii and elsewhere, I'm sure. But I certainly learned quickly. Now, taking my loved ones here and avoiding the Waikīkī crowds is also a right of passage when on Oʻahu.

Ala Moana translates to "path to the ocean" in Hawaiian. Dubbed the "People's Park," you'll find more locals than tourists here on any given day relaxing on the sand or enjoying the beachside walking paths, event pavilion, and grassy fields. Gazing at the lapping Pacific here, Diamond Head rises to your left. Magic Island, a 47-acre peninsula created in the '60s, is adjacent to the beach and offers a protected sandy lagoon that's perfect for kids, or anyone preferring to lounge in calmer waters rather than play in the waves.

Just over a mile west of Waikīkī Beach and near the abundant hotels of Honolulu, it's not one of Oahu's most secret beaches, but Ala Moana Beach feels like it's a world away from its iconic yet heavily visited neighbor. Part of the 119-acre Ala Moana Regional Park, which ranked high on USA Today's 10 Best Readers Choice Awards for City Parks in 2024, the park and mile-long beach were manmade beginning in the 1930s and added to the Hawaii State Register of Historic Places in 1988. You'll find lifeguards on duty from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, plus plenty of free parking, as well as restroom facilities and showers from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. Otherwise, the park is open 24/7 for swimming, strolling, and watching kaleidoscopic sunsets.