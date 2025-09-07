Hidden In Downtown Honolulu Is America's Only Royal Castle, Which Was Home To Hawaii's Last King
Oahu offers so many one-of-a-kind experiences, it's no wonder it's the most visited island in Hawaii. While most travelers return for its beautiful beaches, exquisite snorkeling, and world-class surfing, particularly on Oahu's North Shore, behind the surf and the sun lies a rich, and sometimes dark, history that shapes the island's culture and development, often overlooked by tourists. One of the best places to experience this is 'Iolani Palace in Honolulu, the only royal palace on U.S. soil. Designed in the "American Florentine" style — Italian Renaissance with Hawaiian flair — the palace was where King Kalākaua and later his sister, Queen Lili'uokalani, held official functions, threw lavish parties, and hosted state leaders and dignitaries from all over the globe.
Built by King Kalākaua between 1879 and 1882, 'Iolani Palace was the first royal residence in the world to have electricity, and it also featured a telephone and indoor plumbing. The name 'Iolani means "royal hawk," and honors King Kamehameha IV, Kalākaua's predecessor, who died in 1863 at age 29. The palace housed Hawaii's final monarchs and was used to imprison Queen Lili'uokalani after the monarchy was overthrown in 1893.
Today, visitors can explore 'Iolani Palace, on the National Register of Historic Places and is a designated National Historic Landmark. It sits just a short walk from downtown Honolulu and about three miles from Waikiki Beach. Reservations are required and not available daily, so planning ahead is essential. Docent-led and audio-guided tours are offered, allowing guests to stroll the grounds and marvel at this ornate yet modern royal residence. For anyone who loves Hawaii — or wants to better understand the culture and history behind its beauty — 'Iolani Palace is a fascinating, essential stop.
The 'Iolani Palace was used as a royal prison
The site on which 'Iolani Palace stands has long been considered sacred — a heiau, or place of worship. King Kamehameha III built an official residence there in 1845, which was inhabited by several subsequent monarchs. When King Kalākaua — known as "the Merrie Monarch" for his lighthearted personality — took the throne, he replaced it with ʻIolani Palace, inspired by his travels abroad.
Kalākaua was a politically and culturally progressive king who expanded Hawaii's foreign relations and economic influence, developing ties with Japan, China, and even the Vatican. He also revived Hawaiian cultural practices, including hula, surfing, and lua, an ancient martial art. When he died in 1891, his sister Lili'uokalani became the first sovereign Queen of Hawaii. As queen, Lili'uokalani sought to restore power to the monarchy and to Native Hawaiians, but European and American economic interests opposed her and helped orchestrate a coup d'état to overthrow the monarchy. She was imprisoned for eight months in a second-floor room of 'Iolani Palace. Post-monarchy, the palace became a government building as Hawaii transitioned from a republic to a U.S. territory and eventually to statehood. Many of its contents were auctioned off. In 1969, a new Capitol building was constructed nearby, and the palace was restored as a museum.
Today, visitors can explore the Grand Hall, State Dining Room, reception rooms, and Throne Room, featuring a hand-carved koa staircase and etched-glass doors, as well as the King's and Queen's suites, the King's Library, Queen Lili'uokalani's imprisonment room, and the Music Room. Portraits, royal uniforms, crown jewels, photographs, and the famous quilt Queen Lili'uokalani hand-sewed during her imprisonment are all displayed, preserving a rich legacy at the heart of Honolulu.
How to visit the 'Iolani Palace
To visit 'Iolani Palace, guests must book admission online in advance, as same-day or walk-in entry isn't permitted. Visitors can choose a docent-guided tour or a self-led audio tour, both covering the first and second floors and lasting around 60 to 90 minutes. As of this writing, audio tours cost $26.95 for out-of-town adults and are available Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Docent-led tours are offered Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, priced at $32.95 per person. Self-led tours are also available in French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, Italian, and more. Specialty tour options include the "Royal Legacy," "Kalākaua," and "White Glove" tours — intimate, behind-the-scenes experiences that provide close access to royal artifacts. The palace also hosts special events like Royal Hawaiian Band performances and Queen Liliʻuokalani's birthday celebration in December. On the second Sunday of every month, Hawaiian residents are invited to "Kamaʻāina Sunday," which features cultural activities and free audio tours.
As a royal palace and historic site, respectful behavior is expected. There's a dress code: No beachwear, swimsuits, or offensive graphics, and shoes and shirts are required. Protective booties provided by the palace must be worn during tours.
Limited on-site parking is available in green-marked parking stalls for $2 an hour. There is also nearby street parking, but signs should be checked carefully. You can also get there via the Waikiki Trolley Red Line, which costs $34 for a one-day, hop-on, hop-off pass.