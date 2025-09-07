Hidden In Downtown Honolulu Is America's Only Royal Castle, Which Was Home To Hawaii's Last King

Oahu offers so many one-of-a-kind experiences, it's no wonder it's the most visited island in Hawaii. While most travelers return for its beautiful beaches, exquisite snorkeling, and world-class surfing, particularly on Oahu's North Shore, behind the surf and the sun lies a rich, and sometimes dark, history that shapes the island's culture and development, often overlooked by tourists. One of the best places to experience this is 'Iolani Palace in Honolulu, the only royal palace on U.S. soil. Designed in the "American Florentine" style — Italian Renaissance with Hawaiian flair — the palace was where King Kalākaua and later his sister, Queen Lili'uokalani, held official functions, threw lavish parties, and hosted state leaders and dignitaries from all over the globe.

Built by King Kalākaua between 1879 and 1882, 'Iolani Palace was the first royal residence in the world to have electricity, and it also featured a telephone and indoor plumbing. The name 'Iolani means "royal hawk," and honors King Kamehameha IV, Kalākaua's predecessor, who died in 1863 at age 29. The palace housed Hawaii's final monarchs and was used to imprison Queen Lili'uokalani after the monarchy was overthrown in 1893.

Today, visitors can explore 'Iolani Palace, on the National Register of Historic Places and is a designated National Historic Landmark. It sits just a short walk from downtown Honolulu and about three miles from Waikiki Beach. Reservations are required and not available daily, so planning ahead is essential. Docent-led and audio-guided tours are offered, allowing guests to stroll the grounds and marvel at this ornate yet modern royal residence. For anyone who loves Hawaii — or wants to better understand the culture and history behind its beauty — 'Iolani Palace is a fascinating, essential stop.