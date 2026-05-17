Between Toronto And Barrie Is Canada's Charming Retirement Town With Outdoor Fun, Shops, And Great Healthcare
Most people drive straight past the charming towns and cities along Highway 400 on their way to Muskoka or Blue Mountain. But somewhere between the urban sprawl of Toronto and Barrie, Newmarket has quietly built a reputation as one of Canada's most livable cities. While Newmarket's median age hovers around 41 (via Townfolio), about 17% of the 100,000 residents are of retirement age. It's one of the most affordable cities in Ontario, has some well-rated retirement villages, and caters to people over 55 with senior-friendly activities and drop-in programs. Meanwhile, the historic Main Street is lined with independent boutiques, cozy restaurants, and coffee shops, while green spaces offer year-round outdoor activities.
Newmarket's appeal as a retirement town isn't just about lifestyle, though. It's home to Southlake Health, a university-affiliated teaching and research hospital that serves as a regional hub for advanced cardiac, cancer, and thoracic care. With over 500 beds, it's one of Ontario's largest hospitals and punches well above its weight for a community its size.
Newmarket is close enough to access the big city's amenities but far enough to feel like a genuine escape. It sits about 35 miles north of Downtown Toronto; by car, the drive from Toronto takes roughly 45 minutes in good traffic, but you can also get there with public transport. Go Transit operates train and bus services from Union Station direct to Newmarket several times per day. The journey takes about an hour, and tickets can run less than $10. The Newmarket Go station is just a 20-minute walk from town.
Outdoor fun in Newmarket, Ontario
For outdoor adventures around Newmarket, make sure you visit Fairy Lake Park and explore the Nokiidaa Trail system. Fairy Lake was formed by a dam in the early 1800s and has become a beloved recreation area in the heart of the city. It's open year-round and equipped with picnic pavilions and scenic walking paths. Resident swans (including rare trumpeter swans with black beaks) contribute to the peaceful fairy tale atmosphere that's still within easy strolling distance of Main Street.
When you're ready to explore beyond the lake, the Nokiidaa Trail is a must-do. The Ojibwa word "nokiidaa" loosely translates to "walking together," a perfect match for this multi-use trail that connects three Ontario communities: Aurora, Newmarket, and East Gwillimbury. The full route covers over 12 miles, though it's easy to choose a shorter section for some casual birdwatching or wildlife spotting — especially along the Holland River and wetlands. Most of the trail is flat, making it accessible for walkers, cyclists, and even cross-country skiers and snowshoers in the winter.
But Newmarket isn't all about lazy days by the lake and meandering strolls. It has also been consistently recognized for its vibrant community events, from Canada Day celebrations to more unique winter festivals like Ice Lounge on Main. Riverwalk Commons is an ideal place to soak up the community vibes, with a Saturday farmers' market and a water play area for children that doubles as a skating rink in the winter.
Shops, charm, and a place to stay on Main Street
While Newmarket's Upper Canada Mall is a notable destination for familiar brands and essentials, and you'll find plenty of shops in Toronto's huge Eaton Centre, you're better off browsing the charming boutiques along Main Street for more unique finds. There, you'll find a record store, bakeries, ice cream parlors, pubs, and restaurants with everything from Thai to Mexican fare. The Elman W. Campbell Museum is worth adding to your itinerary if local history interests you. It houses a collection of artifacts specific to Newmarket's past and offers a window into the town's origins as a Quaker settlement and trading hub.
The Postmark Hotel is Newmarket's boutique accommodation, housed in the old post office on Main Street that dates all the way back to 1914. Drop in for a cocktail or bite to eat at the farm-to-table Overlea rooftop restaurant or book one of the chic rooms for a weekend away. Rooms start at around $130. You'll also find affordable chains nearby such as Best Western or Fairfield by Marriott. Continue your trip a couple of hours north to Bracebridge, a lake lover's paradise with scenic waterfalls. Or, head to Elora, "Ontario's most beautiful village" with a breathtaking gorge.