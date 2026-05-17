Between Toronto And Barrie Is Canada's Charming Retirement Town With Outdoor Fun, Shops, And Great Healthcare

Most people drive straight past the charming towns and cities along Highway 400 on their way to Muskoka or Blue Mountain. But somewhere between the urban sprawl of Toronto and Barrie, Newmarket has quietly built a reputation as one of Canada's most livable cities. While Newmarket's median age hovers around 41 (via Townfolio), about 17% of the 100,000 residents are of retirement age. It's one of the most affordable cities in Ontario, has some well-rated retirement villages, and caters to people over 55 with senior-friendly activities and drop-in programs. Meanwhile, the historic Main Street is lined with independent boutiques, cozy restaurants, and coffee shops, while green spaces offer year-round outdoor activities.

Newmarket's appeal as a retirement town isn't just about lifestyle, though. It's home to Southlake Health, a university-affiliated teaching and research hospital that serves as a regional hub for advanced cardiac, cancer, and thoracic care. With over 500 beds, it's one of Ontario's largest hospitals and punches well above its weight for a community its size.

Newmarket is close enough to access the big city's amenities but far enough to feel like a genuine escape. It sits about 35 miles north of Downtown Toronto; by car, the drive from Toronto takes roughly 45 minutes in good traffic, but you can also get there with public transport. Go Transit operates train and bus services from Union Station direct to Newmarket several times per day. The journey takes about an hour, and tickets can run less than $10. The Newmarket Go station is just a 20-minute walk from town.