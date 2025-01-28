Perched On A Breathtaking Gorge Is A Hidden Town Deemed 'Ontario's Most Beautiful Village'

When it comes to Canada's most beautiful places to visit, the majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters of Lake Louise and the French architecture of Quebec City are among the first that people remember. However, tucked away in Ontario is undoubtedly one of the most enchanting spots in the country. The historic village of Elora, located in Wellington County, roughly 70 miles outside of Toronto, is so picturesque that it belongs on a postcard.

Characterized by its Victorian heritage buildings, one-of-a-kind storefronts, and world-class natural surroundings, Elora has every quality you could wish for in a small-town escape. The village has been used as a backdrop in many Hollywood films, and its magical charm was not lost on famous Canadian painter A.J. Casson, who once called it "Ontario's most beautiful village."

Elora may be a quaint countryside community, but its amenities and attractions are on par with those of any major city. Whether you are seeking a lavish or laid-back getaway, you will find everything from fine dining and five-star accommodations to outstanding family-owned eateries and cozy B&Bs. Plus, it is surrounded by beautiful nearby towns and stunning spots to explore, so you'll never run out of things to do.