Perched On A Breathtaking Gorge Is A Hidden Town Deemed 'Ontario's Most Beautiful Village'
When it comes to Canada's most beautiful places to visit, the majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters of Lake Louise and the French architecture of Quebec City are among the first that people remember. However, tucked away in Ontario is undoubtedly one of the most enchanting spots in the country. The historic village of Elora, located in Wellington County, roughly 70 miles outside of Toronto, is so picturesque that it belongs on a postcard.
Characterized by its Victorian heritage buildings, one-of-a-kind storefronts, and world-class natural surroundings, Elora has every quality you could wish for in a small-town escape. The village has been used as a backdrop in many Hollywood films, and its magical charm was not lost on famous Canadian painter A.J. Casson, who once called it "Ontario's most beautiful village."
Elora may be a quaint countryside community, but its amenities and attractions are on par with those of any major city. Whether you are seeking a lavish or laid-back getaway, you will find everything from fine dining and five-star accommodations to outstanding family-owned eateries and cozy B&Bs. Plus, it is surrounded by beautiful nearby towns and stunning spots to explore, so you'll never run out of things to do.
Why Elora is Ontario's most beautiful village
Elora is widely considered one of the most picturesque places in Ontario, and for good reason. The town sits on the edge of a vast gorge along the historically significant Grand River. Established in the 19th century, much of the town's original limestone buildings and cobblestone streets have been meticulously preserved over time.
Elora was built by Scottish stonemasons as a hub for industrial mills and small businesses, which have since been repurposed into artisanal boutiques, restaurants, art galleries, and inns. The town's most notable landmark is the Elora Mill, a beautiful structure along the riverbank. The Elora Mill was originally a sawmill established in the 1830s. Today, it's a luxury boutique hotel, spa, and events venue. With a population of around 8,000 people, Elora is defined by small-town hospitality. Visitors are bound to experience the friendly nature and heartfelt kindness that Canadians are known for. Given the breathtaking surroundings and peaceful atmosphere, it's no surprise that the town's residents always have something to smile about.
The best things to do on a trip to Elora
Elora has so much to offer beyond its charming cobblestone streets and storefronts. The extraordinary Elora Gorge is a must-visit destination in its own right, known as one of the most spectacular spots in the Grand River Valley. You could easily spend a day or two experiencing all that it has to offer, including soaring limestone cliffs and rapids great for tubing. The top attraction in the gorge is undoubtedly the Elora Quarry, a 2-acre limestone quarry with turquoise blue waters and majestic towering cliffs.
There are several beautiful towns to explore around Elora, each boasting a unique claim to fame. Just minutes away is the town of Fergus, famous for its rich Scottish heritage and historic architecture. You will feel as if you've traveled back in time to Scotland's Victorian era as you explore the sights and scenic Templin Gardens. Be sure to visit in August for the famous annual Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games.
Located 25 miles outside of Elora is the scenic riverside neighborhood of Galt, known for its European charm. Another popular nearby landmark is Canada's largest year-round farmers market, located in the town of St. Jacobs, around 16 miles away. Both St. Jacobs and the neighboring town of Elmira are known for their Mennonite heritage and have the largest Mennonite population in the country. One of the best ways to explore this region is by taking a ride on a heritage steam train at the Waterloo Central Railway.