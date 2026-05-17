2 Of America's Top-Ranked Fishing Trips For 2026 Are In This Charming New England State

When you think of Massachusetts, what springs to mind? Perhaps the state conjures images of Boston's cobblestone streets, baked beans, clam bakes, white church steeples, or the breeze-swept beaches of Cape Cod. Just reading the name may make you hear snippets from the speeches of President John F. Kennedy, or cause this phrase to echo in your ears: "Pahk the cah in Hahvahd Yahd."

Fishing, however, may not top the list of things you associate with the Bay State, despite the fact that it offers plenty of opportunities for anglers. And it's Massachusetts' rugged Atlantic coast — long home to pretty villages and communities that make their living from the bounty of the sea — that arguably offers the most bang for your buck. Deep sea fishing is the name of the game here, and two Massachusetts-based outfits recently made the list of the 10 Best Fishing Charters in the country, according to USA Today's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards: Reel Deal Fishing Charters and Fishbucket Sportsfishing.

While plenty of people head to Massachusetts to take in the quaint small towns and the history of Boston, the fact that you can also land some serious fish makes this corner of the U.S. all the more alluring. The best thing is that you don't even have to be an old angling salt: Charter boats do most of the work for you. All you really need to do is hold the rod and reel that fish of a lifetime in.