2 Of America's Top-Ranked Fishing Trips For 2026 Are In This Charming New England State
When you think of Massachusetts, what springs to mind? Perhaps the state conjures images of Boston's cobblestone streets, baked beans, clam bakes, white church steeples, or the breeze-swept beaches of Cape Cod. Just reading the name may make you hear snippets from the speeches of President John F. Kennedy, or cause this phrase to echo in your ears: "Pahk the cah in Hahvahd Yahd."
Fishing, however, may not top the list of things you associate with the Bay State, despite the fact that it offers plenty of opportunities for anglers. And it's Massachusetts' rugged Atlantic coast — long home to pretty villages and communities that make their living from the bounty of the sea — that arguably offers the most bang for your buck. Deep sea fishing is the name of the game here, and two Massachusetts-based outfits recently made the list of the 10 Best Fishing Charters in the country, according to USA Today's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards: Reel Deal Fishing Charters and Fishbucket Sportsfishing.
While plenty of people head to Massachusetts to take in the quaint small towns and the history of Boston, the fact that you can also land some serious fish makes this corner of the U.S. all the more alluring. The best thing is that you don't even have to be an old angling salt: Charter boats do most of the work for you. All you really need to do is hold the rod and reel that fish of a lifetime in.
Hook into a monster of the deep with Reel Deal Fishing Charters
Massachusetts' rocky coastline is dotted with idyllic villages — many of which can be experienced via a road trip full of seaside New England towns and charm — and the community of Truro is no exception. Situated on Cape Cod, you'll not only find a pristine seashore, a historic lighthouse, and vineyards here, but also Reel Deal Fishing Charters, who have been connecting anglers with lunkers for over 25 years. Coming in at No. 5 on USA Today's list, this charter is owned and operated by Captain Bobby Rice, who — along with a roster of other guides — focuses on both customer service and getting into fish. The proof of this is online, where Reel Deal Charters boasts a perfect five-star rating on Tripadvisor, with over 650 reviews and counting.
"Best charter on the Cape. They always find the fish. Been fishing with them for a long time, highlight of our fishing season every year," wrote one satisfied guest, while another raved, "Great Captain! Chris put us on bait right away with a few whales mixed in for viewing and then onto the stripers and more stripers!! Awesome day, awesome captain, we can't recommend enough! Get out there!!"
As for the fish, what you'll catch depends on the time of year, but expect plenty of striped bass and black sea bass, along with lunker bluefin tuna in the summer. There is also flounder, and during a day out on the water, you may also come across other sea life including humpback whales, dolphins, seals, great white sharks, and plenty of seabirds.
Get out on the water with one of the country's top-ranked charters
Operating out of Boston — which was ranked one of the greenest cities in the world — Fishbucket Sportsfishing claimed the No. 2 spot on the USA Today list and for good reason: "If you're considering a fishing charter in Boston, look no further," remarked a guest on Google Reviews. "These guys know their stuff." Another satisfied angler backed this up, writing, "We had the time of our lives. Environment was relaxing, clean boat and friendly staff who you could tell they lived for this. Will use again and again."
Fishbucket is named for the boat it uses: a state-of-the-art 32-footer with private heated bathrooms and a large deck, where you can relax and take in the stunning ocean views while resting your sore arms. Like most charters in the waters off Massachusetts, striped bass are the star of the show, but guests also hook into bluefin, flounder, and (at times) absolutely gargantuan sharks. Both experts and newbies are welcome, and all fishing gear and bait is included in the price. You don't even need a fishing license, as you're covered by the captain's boat permit.
"Fishbucket Sportfishing is one of the best guides I've ever run across in 26 years of saltwater fishing," raved a customer on Tripadvisor. "I've seen many times that they're bailing fish and not a single boat around had a single catch. Tells a lot!" For more of Massachusetts' charms and splendors, check out Spectacle Island, an island escape just outside of Boston where you can swim and hike in natural beauty.