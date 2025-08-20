One Of The Greenest Cities In The World Is An Iconic New England Gem With Breathtaking Parks And River Walks
When you think of America's greenest, most walkable cities, you'll probably picture the West Coast. And sure, while cities from Seattle to San Diego do have plenty of room to roam, the one with the nicest green space and easy access to nature is actually on the other side of the States. In a recent Time Out survey, Boston was the top U.S. city and ranked second in the entire world, behind Medellín, Colombia.
The capital of Massachusetts may be known for its rich history and iconic landmarks, but Bostonians will tell you that the true treasure is, well, in its own backyard. The city is home to more than 2,000 acres of parkland, including the nation's original public park, Boston Common, and the Emerald Necklace, designed by famous landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted — the same mastermind behind New York City's Central Park. Considering this massive amount of outdoor space and Boston's best walkable neighborhoods, it's no surprise that 95 percent of residents have a park just steps outside their door. So, whether you're into gardens, greenways, esplanades, or harbor walks, Boston has a place for you.
Take a stroll in Boston's historic parks
It's impossible to wander around Boston and not hit a tree-lined avenue or peaceful park. The city is packed with them, which is fitting as it's the birthplace of America's oldest public park. In 1634, Puritans bought the property that became Boston Common. The land had many lives — as a farm pasture, an execution site, and a military campground during the American Revolution. It's even the starting point of the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail that winds through downtown Boston's historic neighborhoods, ending in Bunker Hill. Today, Boston Common is a tranquil 50-acre park with manicured lawns, a frog pond, and a bandstand that hosts "Shakespeare on the Common." Political protests and popular events, like the Boston Marathon and the Duckling Day Parade, kick off here as well.
Beside the park is another major landmark: the Boston Public Garden. Established in 1837 — two centuries after Boston Common — it was the first public botanical garden in the U.S. and the gem of the Emerald Necklace, a 7-mile strand connecting 1,100 acres of green space. In the Boston Public Garden, don't miss the swan boats, the George Washington statue, and the bronze bird sculptures honoring the beloved children's book "Make Way for Ducklings."
More notable stops on the Emerald Necklace greenway include the leafy Commonwealth Avenue Mall, Back Bay Fens, Arnold Arboretum, and Franklin Park, the biggest in Boston. If the latter reminds you of Brooklyn's Prospect Park, it's because Frederick Law Olmsted designed both in the 1800s.
Explore the Charles River and Boston Harbor
The Charles River is an emblem of Boston. The 3-mile Esplanade along the riverbank is where you'll find a slice of local life as people sunbathe on floating docks and watch the Boston University rowing teams glide by. You can get out on the water, too, by renting a kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard. There are also riverboat cruises and Boston Duck tours in a land-and-sea vehicle. Join a free guided walking tour to learn about the Esplanade's history, horticulture, and wildlife. Or, check the Esplanade events calendar for free River Fit classes and performances at the Hatch Shell.
A longer route is the 43-mile Boston Harborwalk, linking 40 parks and nine public beaches between Neponset River in Dorchester and Constitution Beach in East Boston. Townies use it as their playground for jogging, biking, or picnicking on a nice day. Visitors come here to take a sunset harbor cruise, watch a summer concert, or discover the museums nearby. Art enthusiasts should swing by HarborArts, an open-air gallery in the Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina, or the Institute of Contemporary Art across the water in Seaport. For history buffs, the Boston Tea Party museum has regular reenactments on its ship in Seaport while families go to the next-door Boston Children's Museum or the New England Aquarium at Central Wharf.