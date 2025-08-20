One Of The Greenest Cities In The World Is An Iconic New England Gem With Breathtaking Parks And River Walks

When you think of America's greenest, most walkable cities, you'll probably picture the West Coast. And sure, while cities from Seattle to San Diego do have plenty of room to roam, the one with the nicest green space and easy access to nature is actually on the other side of the States. In a recent Time Out survey, Boston was the top U.S. city and ranked second in the entire world, behind Medellín, Colombia.

The capital of Massachusetts may be known for its rich history and iconic landmarks, but Bostonians will tell you that the true treasure is, well, in its own backyard. The city is home to more than 2,000 acres of parkland, including the nation's original public park, Boston Common, and the Emerald Necklace, designed by famous landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted — the same mastermind behind New York City's Central Park. Considering this massive amount of outdoor space and Boston's best walkable neighborhoods, it's no surprise that 95 percent of residents have a park just steps outside their door. So, whether you're into gardens, greenways, esplanades, or harbor walks, Boston has a place for you.