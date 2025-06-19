Massachusetts' Island Just Outside Of Boston Is A Serene City Escape To Swim And Hike In Natural Beauty

Looking for a summer escape from the hustle and bustle of Boston, Massachusetts? The city is close to tons of outdoor recreation spaces, including America's oldest public park. Located in the heart of the Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area, Spectacle Island is your ideal destination for swimming and hiking just outside the city. About 4 miles from the Boston waterfront, this island is bursting with opportunities for outdoor activities.

Spectacle Island also has a rich history. In the 1700s, the island was used to quarantine immigrants arriving in Boston, housed two hotels during the 1800s, and was later used as a garbage dump from 1935 to 1959 before becoming the serene recreation area it is today. The Spectacle Island Visitor Center highlights the island's history and development over the years. Whether you're looking for a scenic hike, are interested in activities like kayaking, or simply want to relax at one of the peaceful picnic spots, Spectacle Island is a beautiful destination close to the city.