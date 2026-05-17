Missouri's Scenic St. Louis Suburb Is An Affordable Community With River Views, Parks, And Peaceful Vibes
The St. Louis suburb of Oakville is the perfect destination for travelers who enjoy serene settings with plenty to do. Sitting outside of St. Louis, this suburb is close to a regional economic and cultural powerhouse. It is not hard for visitors to enjoy the city's amenities, such as the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, which is located just a half hour away. Yet Oakville stands apart in its own right and appeals to those retreating to the suburbs to avoid the bustle of urban life.
Oakville locals enjoy affordable living in an amiable environment. That same environment draws visitors looking for things to do outside of downtown St. Louis. This suburb is just 30 minutes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, a direct shot traveling on Interstates 270 and 255.
But the heart of Oakville is off the highway along Telegraph Road, with a cluster of restaurants and businesses. While there are not many hotels or rentals in Oakville, chain hotels can be found along the interstates near town. From the center of town, you'll want to head toward the river — travel east to enjoy Cliff Cave County Park or head south to reach Bee Tree County Park. These parks are the go-to spots to enjoy the peaceful vibes of the suburbs outside of St. Louis and to enjoy the best river views possible of the Mighty Mississippi River.
Oakville's river views from the shores or the bluffs
Although not nearly as large or well-known as its St. Louis neighbor, Forest Park, a St. Louis gem, you would miss out if you did not take a trip to beloved Cliff Cave County Park. Walkers are in for a treat if they make their way up the River Bluff Trail, which forms a loop of over a little over two miles. As visitors make their way, they will eventually reach the top of the bluff that looks down upon the river and the nearby valley.
However, you do not have to go for a long walk just to enjoy the sights. Guests can still take in views of the river from overlooks that dot the shoreline. Summertime travelers may catch sight of great blue herons and egrets, as both make their homes on rivers and lakes. And with picnic tables scattered throughout the grounds, you can easily find a place to enjoy the serene sights of the shores while enjoying lunch.
Peaceful days at Bee Tree County Park
Bee Tree County Park is one of the best-rated parks in the area, with a 4.7 rating on Google. The park is ideal for peaceful activities such as walking, picnicking, and fishing. The park's 192 acres sit against the banks of the Mississippi and offer serene views for those escaping the hustle of city life. There's a small lake where anglers enjoy calm afternoons tossing lines out for bass and sunfish. In this way, Oakville is like fellow suburb St. Peters, which boasts its own stunning lake park. The difference, of course, is that Bee Tree offers stunning views of not only the lake but the nearby Mississippi.
A walking trail leads around the lake shore, and several more work their way through the grounds. Visitors can pick between the Cedar, Fisherman's Crows Roost, and Paw Paw Trails. The Lake Loop trails south a total of 1.7 miles, passing the river shore and then a notable landmark, the 1929 Nims Mansion. The home was owned by Eugene and Lotawana Nims, a prominent local couple. Eugene was the president of Southwestern Bell, while Lotawana was responsible for the original landscaping of the grounds that would later become the county park.
The Nims Mansion was their attempt at designing in the Tudor Revival style, like those New England castles that seem to transport you to Europe. The St. Louis County Parks Foundation continues to preserve the home for ongoing display in the park.