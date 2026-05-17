Missouri's Scenic St. Louis Suburb Is An Affordable Community With River Views, Parks, And Peaceful Vibes

The St. Louis suburb of Oakville is the perfect destination for travelers who enjoy serene settings with plenty to do. Sitting outside of St. Louis, this suburb is close to a regional economic and cultural powerhouse. It is not hard for visitors to enjoy the city's amenities, such as the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, which is located just a half hour away. Yet Oakville stands apart in its own right and appeals to those retreating to the suburbs to avoid the bustle of urban life.

Oakville locals enjoy affordable living in an amiable environment. That same environment draws visitors looking for things to do outside of downtown St. Louis. This suburb is just 30 minutes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, a direct shot traveling on Interstates 270 and 255.

But the heart of Oakville is off the highway along Telegraph Road, with a cluster of restaurants and businesses. While there are not many hotels or rentals in Oakville, chain hotels can be found along the interstates near town. From the center of town, you'll want to head toward the river — travel east to enjoy Cliff Cave County Park or head south to reach Bee Tree County Park. These parks are the go-to spots to enjoy the peaceful vibes of the suburbs outside of St. Louis and to enjoy the best river views possible of the Mighty Mississippi River.