America's Best City Park In 2026 Is A St. Louis Gem (And It's Even Bigger Than NYC's Central Park)

After hopping around restaurants, transit, and crowded streets, a city park gives you some room to breathe and get a change of scenery from the urban grayscale. The best city parks offer lots to do and pretty landscapes without needing to spend. That's what landed St. Louis's Forest Park the number one spot for USA Today's 2026 poll of the best city parks nationwide. It helps, too, that the park is enormous. To be precise, it covers 1,300 acres, almost 500 acres larger than Central Park in NYC.

Yet, even with all of that space, Forest Park makes use of its grounds well. The whole park is blanketed in trails, lakes, athletic fields, and cultural institutions. Its variety of landscapes alone is impressive, with old-growth forests, wetlands, prairies, and savannas, all part of the park's conservation efforts, which won it a 2025 Landmark Award from the American Society of Landscape Architects. Art lovers can stop in the free-admission Saint Louis Art Museum located within the park, or tour the architectural World's Fair Pavilion that was added in 1909 after the World's Fair. Families with children inclined towards the natural world might spend an afternoon in the kid-friendly Nature Playscape.