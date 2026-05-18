Between Toronto And Niagara Falls Is A Scenic Nature Preserve With Forest Beauty And A Hidden Waterfall Trail

When you arrive, you'll likely want to park on Ackland Street. There, across a field, you'll find a wooden fence: head through it, and you'll be on the (wheelchair-accessible) Peter Street trail, which will take you through the conservation area and all the way to the waterfall. With no ticket booth, registration, or reservation needed to enter the conservation area, you might find yourself wondering if you're in the right place. You are indeed, and the reserve's hidden nature is part of its charm. As for the waterfall itself? At about 72 feet high, this terraced ribbon cascade is well worth the exploring it takes to reach it. Know before you go: it can get crowded here, with fellow visitors clamoring for a glimpse of the waterfall, so you may want to plan your trip for an off-peak time in order to have the place to yourself.

If one waterfall isn't enough to satisfy you, fear not: Felker's Falls is situated within the East Mountain Trail Loop, a roughly 2.5-mile trail that will take most people around an hour to complete. On this loop, you'll be able to visit three other falls in addition to Felker's Falls: namely, Albion Falls, Buttermilk Falls, and Glendale Falls. When you visit this tucked-away trail loop and the waterfall views that it affords you, you'll find that it's no wonder Hamilton has been deemed the "Waterfall Capital Of The World." If you plan on getting close to the spray of the falls, just make sure that you try this easy DIY tip to waterproof your backpack beforehand.