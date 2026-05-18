Between Toronto And Niagara Falls Is A Scenic Nature Preserve With Forest Beauty And A Hidden Waterfall Trail
If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-track natural wonderland in Ontario, Canada, head to Felker's Falls Conservation Area. Tucked away in the Stoney Creek neighborhood of Hamilton, you'll find an oasis that feels worlds apart from this urban metropolis — despite being easily accessible. With verdant forest, remarkable rock formations, and an under-the-radar trail leading to a breathtaking waterfall, this hidden gem nature reserve situated along the Niagara Escarpment is well worth a visit. Felker's Falls gets its name from Joseph Benjamin Felker, the historic owner of both the waterfall and the land it sits within.
Getting to Felker's Falls Conservation Area from the heart of the city is doable by both car and bus, and it's only a 20-minute drive from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. Felker's Falls is just over an hour from Toronto, and it's under an hour from the Ontario side of Niagara Falls — meaning that it makes a great stopping point to stretch your legs (and view another waterfall) if you're driving between these two destinations.
Explore a tucked-away waterfall trail at Felker's Falls
When you arrive, you'll likely want to park on Ackland Street. There, across a field, you'll find a wooden fence: head through it, and you'll be on the (wheelchair-accessible) Peter Street trail, which will take you through the conservation area and all the way to the waterfall. With no ticket booth, registration, or reservation needed to enter the conservation area, you might find yourself wondering if you're in the right place. You are indeed, and the reserve's hidden nature is part of its charm. As for the waterfall itself? At about 72 feet high, this terraced ribbon cascade is well worth the exploring it takes to reach it. Know before you go: it can get crowded here, with fellow visitors clamoring for a glimpse of the waterfall, so you may want to plan your trip for an off-peak time in order to have the place to yourself.
If one waterfall isn't enough to satisfy you, fear not: Felker's Falls is situated within the East Mountain Trail Loop, a roughly 2.5-mile trail that will take most people around an hour to complete. On this loop, you'll be able to visit three other falls in addition to Felker's Falls: namely, Albion Falls, Buttermilk Falls, and Glendale Falls. When you visit this tucked-away trail loop and the waterfall views that it affords you, you'll find that it's no wonder Hamilton has been deemed the "Waterfall Capital Of The World." If you plan on getting close to the spray of the falls, just make sure that you try this easy DIY tip to waterproof your backpack beforehand.
Enjoy Felker's Falls Conservation Area's beautiful woodlands
As the Hamilton Conservation Authority explains, the lush forest land of Felker's Falls Conservation Area is not just any forest: it's actually "one of the few remaining woodlots on the Vinemount Moraine." The authority adds, "The broadleaf upland woods that grow along the escarpment slopes serve as a link between natural areas along the Niagara Escarpment Corridor." In other words, these woods aren't just scenic — they're also important to the larger ecosystem of the region. Visitors eager to commune with nature beyond simply seeing the reserve's eponymous waterfall can rest assured there's plenty more forest beauty to be found here.
Take a quick walkabout on a 1.4-mile portion of the Bruce Trail — a paved loop that's dog and kid-friendly — to immerse yourself in this leafy wonderland. Overall, the Bruce Trail spans more than 560 miles, plus nearly 280 additional miles of offshoot trails. While the stretch of it that passes through Felker's Falls Conservation Area may be short, it offers views of the waterfall and plenty of nature along the way. Keep an eye out for flora and fauna, including monarch butterflies, a variety of ferns, and the Carolina wren, among other species. If you're still itching for more waterfall adventures after spending time here, continue your Canadian road trip with a visit to Niagara Falls — and make sure you skip these tourist traps.