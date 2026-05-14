When An Airline Goes Out Of Business, What Happens To Your Plane Ticket?

Typically, when travelers are left in sticky situations, it's due to canceled or delayed flights. However, what happens if the airline completely shuts down? Spirit Airlines recently filed for bankruptcy, leaving fliers with upcoming tickets in limbo, and it's become a situation that raises concerns for anyone taking a trip today. The answer is a bit complex, as there is no guarantee you will get a full refund — or one at all. You'll want to check how you purchased the ticket.

Credit card users can potentially get a chargeback by contacting their bank. They can dispute the charge and claim "services not rendered." This is the easiest way to a refund, as the bank is technically fighting for "its" money, whereas a debit card is your own funds. The Federal Trade Commission offers consumer advice, stating that while debit cards have fewer legal protections, it is still possible to file a claim within 60 days of the charge appearing on your bank statement.

If you paid through a third-party app like PayPal, you can contact customer service for support and file a dispute through the company's Resolution Center within 180 days, claiming the ticket as a "service not received." If your PayPal purchase was funded by a credit card, you may be able to work with your card issuer directly.