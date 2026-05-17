Everyone Owned Camping Gear From This 1980s Coleman Collaboration — Now It's A Collector's Dream At Thrift Stores

Over the span of the "Marlboro Miles" promotion, the company offered a range of outdoorsy products through its prize catalogues. And for at least a few of those years, Coleman made camping gear with Marlboro branding that can be a treasure to find today. The vintage Coleman canteen is one such find. The canteen is made of metal with a black plastic lid that features the Coleman logo, and it has a red front and back with "Marlboro Unlimited" and a mountain scene on it. There's also a red strap that goes around the canteen, so it's easy to carry. A small red cooler was another Marlboro-branded item that would be a collector's dream to score from a thrift store. The cooler has the Coleman logo on its white lid, so you know who made it, and around the lid is a light brown mountain scene to promote Marlboro's cowboy image.

Later in the promotion, the Coleman Powerchill Thermoelectric cooler became an option in the "Marlboro Miles" catalogue. One Reddit user posted a picture of the electric cooler with the caption, "Dad still uses the Coleman-made, Marlboro-branded 12-volt car refrigerator he got from a 90s Marlboro catalogue." The Coleman thermos was another later addition to the promotion, and coming across one at a thrift store would be pretty cool. Although there's some stigma surrounding Marlboro and its controversial practices for getting people to use its products, coming across cool vintage camping gear from the '80s is fun and exciting for collectors and treasure hunters. However, if you're planning a camping trip, you'll probably want to bring along the top-ranked camping pillow or order one of the five highest-rated sleeping bags on Amazon, and leave the vintage gear on display at home.